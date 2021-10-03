Qatar Airways finally wants to re-fly its Airbus A380s by November

New about-face for Akbar Al Baker. The CEO of Qatar Airways has finally announced that he wanted to fly five of his Airbus A380s by November, information revealed to the Executive Traveler portal.

This measure would compensate for the drop in capacity induced by the 13 A350s immobilized since August in a standoff with Airbus concerning the layers of paint on the aircraft. The five devices would thus be particularly useful during the traffic peaks of December, in particular on London / Heathrow.

Better, Akbar Al Baker does not rule out a return to service of the entire fleet (10 aircraft) in 2022 if the market is favorable. The first A380 crews who had been made redundant at the start of the pandemic have already been rehired, with the same salary scale, and are already preparing for their training sessions on the simulator.

The CEO of Qatar Airways had initially indicated last year that he was considering a phasing out of its 10 A380s over a period spanning 2024 and 2028. He then announced at the start of the year that he was finally firing Definitely a feature on half of its Airbus A380 fleet, judging that its superjumbos were not up to the current challenges in terms of economy and environmental footprint.

(Photo Le Journal de l’Aviation – all rights reserved)