More

    Qatar Airways finally wants to re-fly its Airbus A380s by November

    Business


    01 OCT. 2021 | Writing | 259 words
    Qatar Airways finally wants to re-fly its Airbus A380s by November
    New about-face for Akbar Al Baker. The CEO of Qatar Airways has finally announced that he wanted to fly five of his Airbus A380s by November, information revealed to the Executive Traveler portal.

    This measure would compensate for the drop in capacity induced by the 13 A350s immobilized since August in a standoff with Airbus concerning the layers of paint on the aircraft. The five devices would thus be particularly useful during the traffic peaks of December, in particular on London / Heathrow.

    Better, Akbar Al Baker does not rule out a return to service of the entire fleet (10 aircraft) in 2022 if the market is favorable. The first A380 crews who had been made redundant at the start of the pandemic have already been rehired, with the same salary scale, and are already preparing for their training sessions on the simulator.

    The CEO of Qatar Airways had initially indicated last year that he was considering a phasing out of its 10 A380s over a period spanning 2024 and 2028. He then announced at the start of the year that he was finally firing Definitely a feature on half of its Airbus A380 fleet, judging that its superjumbos were not up to the current challenges in terms of economy and environmental footprint.

    (Photo Le Journal de l’Aviation – all rights reserved)
    Copyright © 2021 ALERTAVIA / Le Journal de l’Aviation – All rights reserved. Any reproduction, total or partial and in any form or medium whatsoever, is prohibited without specific written authorization from the Journal de l’Aviation.
    A selection of recent news
    This selection of news comes from the ALERTAVIA section. Aviation Journal subscribers have access to much more news every day. To find out more, discover our different subscription plans.

    The latest articles

    SEP 30 2021
    GAMECO converts to Boeing 767-300 BCF
    		 GAMECO converts to Boeing 767-300 BCF
    Soon, the 767 passengers will also be able to be converted to cargo planes in China. On the occasion of the Zhuhai Airshow, Boeing has just announced the signing of an agreement with …



    The most read articles



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe very uncertain battle of the Capitol
    Next articleMotoGP Austin J3: what time are the races this Sunday?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC