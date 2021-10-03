Queen Elizabeth II first discusses the death of her husband, Prince Philip

On Saturday October 2, 2021, Elizabeth II opened the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament. While she used to visit this place with her late husband Prince Philip, the Queen of England gave a powerful speech and for the first time referred to the one she loved for over seventy years.

It was already six months ago … April 9, 2021, Elizabeth ii lost her husband, the prince philip, at the age of 99. Passing through Edinburgh with her eldest son, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, the Queen of England opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament. In her speech, delivered on Saturday October 2, 2021, the monarch recalled the love she and her late husband shared for Scotland. “I have already spoken of my deep and lasting affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I have always kept from our stays here. It is often said that people make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times.“she said.

During this trip, where she was greeted by Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Elizabeth II wore an alpine green herringbone wool coat and gold floral print dress, both by Stewart Parvin, which she matched with a hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan. To perfect your outfit, the monarch wore a diamond brooch. The latter represented a thistle, the symbol of Scotland.

Elizabeth II: “Philip had an extraordinary impact on countless people”

On April 21, it was in a press release published on the occasion of his birthday thatElizabeth ii had wished to thank the British for their support following the disappearance of prince philip. “For my 95th birthday, I received many messages and wishes that I deeply appreciate. Although my family and I are going through a great time of sadness right now, it has been good for all of us to see the tributes for my husband, from people in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world. My family and I would like to thank you for the support and kindness shown to us over the past few days. We were deeply touched, and it all reminds us of just how extraordinary an impact Philip has had on countless people throughout his life.“she shared.

