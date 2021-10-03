Quinté PMU – Prediction of QATAR PRIX DE L’ARC DE TRIOMPHE Oct. 3, 2021

Quinté + Sunday at ParisLongchamp with the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Group I over 2400 meters, for whole horses and mares 3 years old and over. The ground is announced flexible (3.5) by France Galop. HURRICANE LANE (our photo), which remains on three victories at Group I level, promises to be formidable.

11 HURRICANE LANE : In seven races, he has six wins and a third place. Third in the Epsom Derby, he also has three wins in Groups I and another in Group II. This son of Frankel, adorned with colors Godolphin and driven by Charlie appleby, is a serious contender for victory.

10 ADAYAR : He too is an offspring of Frankel crack, adorned with colors Godolphin and driven by Charlie appleby. Transformed in the spring, he thus won in quick succession the Epsom Derby and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stake, Group I contested on July 24 at Ascot. Not seen in competition since, it will present itself with freshness on Sunday in the Arc. He too is very likely for victory.

15 SNOWFALL : While she remained on four successes, including three in Groups I, she was somewhat disappointed by only placing second in the Prix Vermeille. She certainly didn’t deliver her best value that day. Now that she knows the ParisLongchamp racecourse, this great champion in the training ofAidan O’Brien can show a whole different face this Sunday in the Arc.

8 MOJO STAR : Second in the Epsom Derby on June 5 and second in the Saint Léger de Doncaster on September 11, behind Hurricane lane, this son of the crack Sea The Stars logically deserves credit in this Group I.

4 TARNAWA : Winner of the Prix Vermeille and the Opéra 2020 and the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf on November 7 at Keeneland (Gr. I over 2400 meters), this Aga Khan only raced twice this year, easily winning a 2,400-meter race on August 5 at Leopardstown and finishing second in a Group I on September 11, again at Leopardstown, but over 2,000 meters. With Christophe Soumillon as a jockey, he is an attractive outsider.

7 CHRONO GENESIS : This 5 year old mare is a Japanese. She has finished eleven times in the top three in twelve attempts, with six wins, including two Groups I and one Group II. For her debut in France, she runs directly in the Arc. It is a possible surprise.

12 SEALIWAY : Winner of a Group I on October 4, 2020 at ParisLongchamp, over 1,400 meters in heavy terrain, he has proven this year that he can shine over longer distances as evidenced by his second place in the Prix du Jockey Club. He made his comeback by entering the Arc and will run for the first time over 2,400 meters. It is a classy colt which constitutes here a good stroke of madness.

6 RAABIHAH : Fifth in the Arc de Triomphe 2020 on heavy ground, the recent rains in Paris give it a not insignificant chance for a new place in this 2021 edition. Beware of it especially as it will be piloted by the gifted Critian Demuro for the formidable training of Jean-Claude Rouget.

13 ALENQUER : It is undoubtedly the 3 years of my big outsiders that you should be wary of the most. Never seen further than third since the start of his career, trained by the talented William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand, this son of Adlerflug (also father of the champion In Swoop, 2nd in the Arc 2020) could be pleased in the heavy ground of the day.

Analysis of other competitors:

1 TORQUATOR TASSO: Aged 4, this German competitor trained by Miroslav Weiss holds serious titles in his country. It may be a bit tight in company even if the heavier ground will be an advantage. Will interest outsider enthusiasts.

2 DEEP BOND: Despite the help of Mickaël Barzalona, ​​this Japanese competitor seems to be tackling a very strong part while having left a very good impression in the Prix Foy. But that day, the terrain was quite different. It’s hard to see him have a chance in the top five.

3 BROOME: There’s not much to fault this student of Aidan O’Brien. Very consistent in high level European games, he remains a tone below his opponents of the day.

9 BABY RIDER: Aged 3, this competitor defends the famous French casaque of Jean-Louis Bouchard. A good horse, he will discover real life in this difficult terrain against top-notch opponents accustomed to very high-level fights. Impossible mission !

14 BUBBLE GIFT: This 3 year old foal wears a very nice gown. Gifted, he won twice at Group 2 level, in the Prix Hocquart and Niel, but must prove himself against his elders at Group 1 level.

Play it 11 – HURRICANE LANE at odds of 4.8 / 1 in Single play on PMU.fr



PMU Customers – Play this race

Nicolas Labourasse’s selection

BASED 11 HURRICANE LANE 10 ADAYAR REGULAR CHANCES 15 SNOWFALL 8 MOJO STAR 4 TARNAWA OUTSIDERS 7 CHRONO GENESIS 12 SEALIWAY 6 RAABIHAH 13 ALENQUER

Summary of the prognosis: