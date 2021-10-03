Quinté PMU – Prediction of the PRIX DE SAINT-CHAMOND Oct. 4, 2021

Quinté + Monday at Enghien with a European level D trot race, over 2,150 meters, starting at the autostart, for 6 to 10 years inclusive, not having won € 226,000. FIDELITY (our photo), which remains on two victories, comes with a first chance.

2 FIDELITY : A quality mare, she has two fine victories at Rouen-Mauquenchy and Pornichet-La Baule. It is again a favorable commitment, this Monday in Enghien, for this daughter of Prodigious. Faced with such opposition, it should not disappoint.

9 FINE HILL : This 6-year-old mare has only raced thirty-three times and has nine victories. In ten barefoot attempts, a configuration that will be hers on Monday, she has won four times and grabbed four runners-up. She too deserves great credit.

7 VLAD DEL RONCO : Second in a Quinté + of level D on June 25 at Vincennes and twice third in races C and D on the course which interests us this summer, this 7-year-old gelding from the training of Laurent Abrivard is essential.

6 HEART OF A WOLF : His last two outings, in the South West, were contested at a higher level. He returns here in his category where he is consistent overall. He had, for example, finished third in a D race on August 13 at Amiens. Ideally committed to 570 € of the earnings ceiling, it is a target race.

4 CAID DORE : He does almost all his races and has won three times since the start of the year. Sixth in the Quinté + level C on September 26 at Vincennes, it is competitive for a good ranking.

13 ZELOV : Fourth in an E race on September 15 in Reims, he had previously done well on the grass tracks of Bernay and Compiègne. Serious and appreciating the flat tracks, it can be considered for a place.

1 CARTHAGO D’ELA : Former resident of Christian Bigeon, this 9-year-old gelding has always shown good resources. The change of environment may have done him some good. If it has regained a little of its former level, it is capable of pleasantly surprising.

10 VA’PENSIERO GAR : Coming from Italy, it did not have a good run in Quinté + on September 22 at Amiens. It can be redeemed. He should enjoy himself on the flat track at Enghien and the distance of 2150 meters is perfectly suited to his races. It is a possible spoilsport.

In case of non-runner : 12 RIBAUDE

Nicolas Labourasse’s selection

BASED 2 FIDELITY 9 FINE HILL REGULAR CHANCES 7 VLAD DEL RONCO 6 HEART OF A WOLF 4 CAID DORE OUTSIDERS 13 ZELOV 1 CARTHAGO D’ELA 10 VA ‘PENSIERO GAR

Summary of the prognosis: