Raphaël Glucksmann the influencer

Elected on the socialist list, the MEP cultivates his singularity and his image with young people thanks to his powerful Instagram account.

With one hand, Raphaël Glucksmann holds his cigarette, with the other, he warms up pasta, then, pushing open the dishwasher door, he examines the collection of avocado pits that Gabriel, 4, boy he had with journalist Léa Salamé, cultivates in a pot. Already, he lights another cigarette while his words swirl between the Bosnian conflict, his passion for Stendhal and the notion of parresia. A Greek word meaning “franchise”, which the philosopher Michel Foucault had thought about.

Raphaël Glucksmann claims it: he practices parresia. He wants to say what he thinks and act like he speaks. In terms of rhythmic tuning, the parresia is complete: its words are as numerous as its movements. And for the rest ? The great burnt of politics, soon 42 years old, who publishes his fourth book, “Letter to the generation that will change everything” (ed. Allary), consoles himself – and flourishes, he assures – in institutions European Union, where he was elected deputy in 2019. “I have total freedom, I can say that the French left is zero and nobody cares,” laughs the vice-president of the sub-committee on human rights. man, member of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committees.

Far from the Parisian quarrels, he votes as he sees fit, sending the instructions of his group, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, to walk. In Strasbourg, the literary discovers that international trade is a joyful battlefield. A revelation arises when he meets members of the Uighur diaspora, three survivors of the Muslim minority persecuted by the Chinese authorities. “Listening to their stories, I am dizzy, I call political leaders who tell me that nothing can be done because their fate does not interest anyone”, he enraged, estimating that a million Uighurs would be parked in camps. When, six months later, in March 2020, an Australian NGO published a report on the slavery of Uighurs in the production chains of 83 global brands, his advisor and friend, Pierre-Natnaël Bussière, 27, convinced him to do so. campaign on Instagram. Every day, Glucksmann calls on one of these global companies, summoned to explain its compromises with China.





Hundreds of thousands of young consumers are relaying his campaign, igniting, behind their Smartphone, for the Uighurs. The activist deputy – 700,000 Insta subscribers, the most followed politician on this network after Macron – is scrambling to legally force these companies to take responsibility for their production, including the steps delegated to obscure subcontractors. “Europe cannot be satisfied with being a society of consumers,” he adds. My family of thought, the left, has abandoned economic questions, and they are essential. “

He assures us that he will never ever return to the sour cauldron of national politics.

“With his” clickers “, these young people who tap on the networks, he invented a new humanitarian”, observes the filmmaker Romain Goupil, his friend in his seventies. These two love to argue, especially as the agitator of May 68 supports him, Macron. That Raphaël Glucksmann refused to meet between the two rounds of the presidential election. “I didn’t want to be seduced,” he says. Moreover, he is convinced that it is for having said, a year later, on television that “Macron is a promise of dawn which very quickly turned into twilight” that he would have, in 2018, been “fired”, in his words, from the direction of the “Nouveau Magazine littéraire”. In the process, the journalist publishes his third book, “Les enfants du vide” (ed. Allary), in which he denounces the failures of “neoliberal software”.

But his friends are urging him on. Let him stop commenting on the mistakes of the left and get involved. He founded Place Publique, hoping to unify the left in view of the Europeans of 2019. The Greens send him for a walk, the PS gives him the kiss of death, but here he is elected. Bitter memories. He assures us that he will never ever return to the sour cauldron of national politics. A promise that goes against his vow of parresia because he secretly thinks about it, encouraged by his gigantic popularity among 15-25 year olds. Walking on the banks of the Seine with the subtle writer and academician François Sureau, former lawyer at the Council of State and the Court of Cassation, Raphaël Glucksmann thinks of the presidential election of 2027, the time that the lawyers in pot have grown.