Real Madrid: probable line-ups

For this 8th day of La Liga between Real Madrid and Barcelona Espanyol, what team composition will Carlo Ancelotti align?

8 absent in Madrid

Last meeting before this second international break of the season and like a month ago, it will do good for Real Madrid and its infirmary. It has again been busy in recent weeks and no less than eight players, including Mendy, Carvajal, Isco and Asensio, have withdrawn from this La Liga match. The latter two suffer from a small physical glitch while the club takes its time with the French side. The idea is to prepare him for the post-truce.

Very good news, however: Toni Kroos is in the group as against Sheriff and the German will even start, Carlo Ancelotti has already announced during the pre-match press briefing. It could then be that we find the triplet with Modric and Casemiro tomorrow without removing Fede Valverde from the eleven. The Uruguayan was one of the best on Tuesday and the Italian could use him in this hybrid role of right midfielder – false winger as Zidane had already done last season.

Hazard should return to the bench

If we follow the logic of Carlo’s last weeks and in his own words, Eden Hazard will not have a second consecutive tenure and it is hard to imagine the Madrid coach doing without his duo Vinicius-Benzema. The Frenchman is too important while the Brazilian, although less successful in the last matches, remains the most unbalanced player of the team as it is.





If we assume that Valverde will join Modric, Kroos and Casemiro, Real will evolve in a 4-4-2 with a Vinicius who remains far to the left while the Uruguayan takes the spaces on the right. But in the idea that his choice would be different, probably that he will opt for Rodrygo rather than Hazard, or even Lucas Vazquez …

Nevertheless, and when it comes to defense, Carlo Ancelotti would be well advised to revive the Spaniard on the right side. Given Carvajal’s repeated absences and the lack of alternatives, finding Lucas Vazquez from last season would be really positive for Real …

Real Madrid’s probable XI: Courtois – Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho – Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde – Vinicius, Benzema

Espanyol’s probable XI: Diego Lopez – Oscar Gil, Sergi Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa – Morlanes, Lopez, Darder – Embarba, Melendo, Raul de Tomas