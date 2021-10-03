recall of 200,000 vehicles!

Volkswagen is recalling more than 200,000 California T6s for a potentially defective door lock problem. Especially when the temperatures are very low and close to zero degrees.

Volkswagen is still in turmoil. After the new charges against the firm concerning new suspicions of cheating on broadcasts, the brand must now recall a few 200,000 California.

Problems with locking doors below zero degrees

If the group has to remember a few 200,000 T6 in its version California, is that the problem is serious enough to put in danger its occupants. So what is happening with the famous converted leisure van?

According to KBA, the’Federal transport authority in Germany, a door lock problem potentially defective would be involved. And especially when temperatures drop below zero degrees.

In fact, in the event of frost, there is a risk that the doors will open unexpectedly while driving. Just that ! According to the KBA, “ at temperatures below freezing, water ingress can cause tampering with the door locking mechanism and, consequently, false locking of the lock“This is how the authority justified the recall of some 200,000 VW vehicles.

The recall involves T6.1 models from model years 2019 To 2021, on which the so-called Bowden cables which control the door locking function are defective and must be replaced.





First recalls in colder countries

As all models are still under warranty, customers of Volkswagen will obviously have nothing to do or pay. If not receive the mail or email in question and make an appointment with a dealership.

The first recalls have already started and will be staggered depending on the markets, a spokesperson for light commercial vehicles of the Volkswagen group explained Thursday morning. The first countries to be affected by vehicle recalls are those where the climate is colder, like Russia and the Scandinavian countries. The countries of central and southern Europe will follow later.

The Bowden cable sheath is probably not properly sealed, which is why the mechanism can freeze when ice forms. As the T6s are still fairly new and usually have a service guarantee, the problem should be resolved quickly in the workshops.

This recall comes as no incident involving material damage or bodily injury has yet been reported.