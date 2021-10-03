Reduced to ten, OL concedes a draw to Saint-Étienne during the derby

The match: 1-1
You have to expect anything during the derby. And Saint-Etienne and OL managed to surprise, after having surrendered blow for blow during a fabulous duel. It rained a lot, but nothing could have showered the offensive tendencies of Lyon and the generosity of the Greens. In the end, 17 shots to 15 for Claude Puel’s men at the end of this disheveled match. It ended with a burst of relief when Khazri scored in added time a penalty conceded by entering Denayer with a bad hand reflex.
A logical equalization as the Greens had pushed, especially after the expulsion of Lopes (see elsewhere). Gourna-Douath had sent a big strike on the opposing bar, and the ball had bounced just in front of the line before being recovered by Pollersbeck (77th). Two minutes later, the substitute goalkeeper for OL slammed a shot from Youssouf for a corner. In the first half, Khazri had tried everything, in vain (see below).
On the upward slope for a few weeks, OL had dominated their opponent by winning in particular in the middle of the field. Guimaraes and Caqueret reigned for a long time and were able to feed the calls of Paqueta, Shaqiri or Aouar. The latter was often in a position to score. Green won with a volley (18th), a long shot (25th) and a header (36th). The young goalkeeper of the Greens, however, cracked in the 42nd, Aouar having received and improved a perfect slapped pass from Paqueta. The club’s kid, who had never scored in L1 against the great rival of OL, has long believed to be the hero of the evening. The Greens prevented him from doing so.
The turning point: the expulsion of Lopes
Technically overtaken by OL, the Greens responded with their hearts and they always stayed in the game. At a quarter of an hour from the end, the meeting changed to their side. In the 74th, Bouanga forced Lopes to commit a hand outside the box. If the action continued in vain, the OL goalkeeper was logically expelled, for the first time in his career in L1. His team then moved back constantly until they conceded the equalizer.
Man: Khazri in the mind
Wahbi Khazri started his match in the worst possible way. In the 9th, he missed a header on his own 10 yards in front of the empty goal, as Lopes pushed a Nordin shot back at him. The Tunisian then missed everything. He notably saw Boateng and Diomandé intervene on his strikes which started well (20th, 41st). In the 33rd, he was flagged offside by the VAR (for a few inches) when he scored. “ Head in the ass after my missed opportunity at the start “As he told Amazon, he did not hesitate to shoot (and score) the equalizer penalty in added time. You had to have a mind …
5
Wahbi Khazri scored his 5th goal against Lyon in Ligue 1 (the 1st with Saint-Etienne), only Bordeaux (7) succeeds him more.