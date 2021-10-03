Reduced to ten, OL concedes a draw to Saint-Étienne during the derby

On the upward slope for a few weeks, OL had dominated their opponent by winning in particular in the middle of the field. Guimaraes and Caqueret reigned for a long time and were able to feed the calls of Paqueta, Shaqiri or Aouar. The latter was often in a position to score. Green won with a volley (18th), a long shot (25th) and a header (36th). The young goalkeeper of the Greens, however, cracked in the 42nd, Aouar having received and improved a perfect slapped pass from Paqueta. The club’s kid, who had never scored in L1 against the great rival of OL, has long believed to be the hero of the evening. The Greens prevented him from doing so.



