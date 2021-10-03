Referendums, reconfinement, reinforcements, announced reopening of markets: the

The main news in Caledonia: the anniversary of the second referendum consultation, the debate on maintaining the date of December 12 for the third, the arrival of new health reinforcements or the announcement made by the president of the government on reopening markets.

Editorial staff of NC la 1ere and Françoise Tromeur

updated on October 4, 2021 at 9:20 a.m.



A year ago, the second referendum

On October 4, 2020, the population registered on the referendum list was called to the polls to rule on the independence, or not, of New Caledonia. This ballot under the colors of the flags, marked by a high turnout, saw the No win at 53.26%.

Should we postpone or maintain the date of the third?

It was the second self-determination consultation enshrined in the Noumea Accord. The third and final is scheduled for nine weeks. And its date is again debated: should we keep it on this date of December 12 or postpone it? The subject divides the political class. The Caledonian Republicans, the MPC and Generation NC want the maintenance; the UC and the political bureau of the FLNKS, should ask for the postponement; Calédonie ensemble and the Oceanian Awakening are currently giving priority to the management of the health crisis …

Minister’s visit imminent

This will be one of the main topics on the agenda during Sébastien Lecornu’s visit. The Minister of Overseas Territories is expected tomorrow evening in Caledonia. It comes to bridge the gap on the health situation, but also on the organization of this referendum of December 12.

Fifth week under the sign of the virus

Caledonia begins its fifth week of fighting against the presence of the virus on its soil. According to the health report released yesterday, the bar of 150 victims has unfortunately been reached, after eight new deaths in twenty-four hours. It was also a question of 54 patients in the intensive care unit and 277 patients hospitalized in the Covid unit. 109 Covid + people are under surveillance in a hotel. 5,401 people are considered cured.

Next press point today at 2 p.m., to follow live on our antennas. He will discuss the reopening of schools.

Continuation of national solidarity

Additional reinforcement for caregivers. A little over a hundred people from France for national solidarity arrived in Tontouta last night. Welcomed by High Commissioner Patrice Faure, but also by Louis Mapou, the President of the Government, Sonia Backès, President of the Southern Province, and by the deputies Gomès and Dunoyer, they will be deployed from tomorrow.

Containment continues

In this context, remember that the confinement that was to end tonight has been extended by two weeks. Strictly until October 10, with a possible adaptation from 11 to 17. The announcement dates from Friday afternoon.

Market reopening soon

The markets will reopen next Saturday, provided that a strict health protocol is followed. This is what announced yesterday Louis Mapou, the president of the government, guest of the television news. However, no authorization for subsistence fishing and hunting.

Disappearances of lawyer Michel Tubiana …

Lawyer Michel Tubiana, honorary president of the Human Rights League, died on Saturday at the age of 69. He had notably been the FLNKS lawyer at the end of the eighties, at the end of the Ouvéa tragedy. And contributed to the constitution of the LDH-NC. This human rights defender had pleaded in the trial of Maurice Papon as a civil party and was a linchpin in the disarmament of the Basque separatist organization ETA.

… And the businessman Bernard Tapie

Disappearance, also, of Bernard Tapie. The businessman, former president of Olympique de Marseille, and former Minister of the City, died Sunday morning from generalized cancer. He was 78 years old. Among his various links with the Overseas, in December 2012 he bought the newspapers of the former Hersant group. Whose New Caledonian, before the only daily newspaper in Le Caillou was acquired the following May by a group of local investors.

Stand up paddle: undisputed Cagous

In a completely different genre, this Cagourico: Caledonian hat-trick at the French inland water championships. Noïc Garioud won the long distance ahead of Titouan Puyo and Clément Colmas. Unchallenged domination, like at the Worlds.

Colonel Spinetta, boss of the gendarmes in Caledonia

Mercato at the New Caledonian gendarmerie. His new boss is called Fabrice Spinetta. Since October 1, he replaces Colonel Steiger, dismissed from his post after the revelations of Médiapart on his conviction for domestic violence. Until then, Colonel Spinetta had been acting. He will be assisted by Nicolas Matthéos, who knows the Caledonian terrain well. About fifteen years ago, he was in command of the Noumea company.

Finally, General Marietti is also back, but for a short time only. The former “comgend” will be responsible for supervising the staff in place for the third referendum.

The difficult financial support of the deceased

Let us return to the many consequences of the pandemic. Caring for the deceased represents a real headache for bereaved families, both logistically and financially. If the government had soon ensured that the burial and cremation prices were set with a floor price, this is not the case for the time being. This creates difficult situations for those around them. Testimony to be found this morning on our site.

Lifou collected

Fifteen minutes of meditation, at home, in memory of the people who died of the pandemic but also in support of healthcare workers and authorities. In Lifou, the inhabitants were in prayer union for a quarter of an hour this Sunday. An initiative of the town hall of Lifou. Everyone celebrated this time of meditation in their own way: meditation, prayer, silence too …

A third of Caledonians fully vaccinated

Regarding vaccination, on Saturday 3,161 people received a dose of vaccine. Since the start of the campaign, more than 56% of the total population has received a first dose. At this stage, more than 36% have a complete vaccination schedule.

The morning guest

The entire territory is suffering the consequences of the Covid 19 epidemic. To take stock of the situation in the North province, the morning guest was its second vice-president, Valentine Eurisouké.

Country questions

How have companies, health workers, workers and parents of students experienced this month of confinement? How do they see the exit from confinement and a return to an almost normal life? After the midday newspaper, Cédrick Wakahugnème will receive in Country questions : Valérie Zaoui, vice-president of Medef; Benoit Chabert, surgeon doctor of the Koné CHN; Stéphane NGadiman, president of the federation of the APE, the associations of parents of pupils, Païta; and Milo Poaniewa, secretary general of Usoenc.

For your papers, wait!

Who says confinement, says closed town halls. And if certain procedures such as birth or death certificates are always possible, this is not the case for identity cards and passports. The already long deadlines are therefore getting longer.

Return to Catholic Worship and Masses

Since September 7, Caledonians can no longer physically attend masses and worship. Live broadcasting facilities are organized to allow parishioners and the faithful to continue to receive communion during this difficult period.

Confined, they continue to clean

A very green initiative. That of individuals who take advantage of their daily hour of stroll to collect waste. This is the case with Alex Bargibant, who walks with his trash bag in hand every day. The inhabitant of Faubourg-Blanchot collected less than 150 cans during one of his cleaning trips in the neighborhood. If you want to do the same, take a picture of yourself and share it on social media, using the hashtag #mongestepourlaplanete.

Notice to Mondorian readers!

At Mont-Dore, the “solidarity book, confined reading” operation begins today. To compensate for the closure of libraries and media libraries, the town has put its book catalog online. Readers just have to reserve their books on the site

mediatheque.mont-dore.nc. They can then collect their books at the collection point of their choice.

Information on 43 67 11.

Compulsory vaccination on entry into the kiwi country

Vaccination requirement in New Zealand for travelers entering the country. As of this weekend, all passengers aged 17 and over, who are not Kiwi citizens, must be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand. Air New Zealand has also announced the entry into force of a measure prohibiting access to its international flights to all unvaccinated passengers from February 1.