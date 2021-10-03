release date, price, rumors … what we know about future wireless headphones from Apple

While the AirPods 3 should be announced soon, we take stock of the rumors: new design, better autonomy, revised and corrected format, release date …

In March 2019, Apple officially presented its second generation of AirPods. A second version which did not shine with its incredible number of new features. The firm has especially taken advantage of this update to offer a box compatible with wireless charging, but also better autonomy during calls as well as the activation of Siri by voice.

Two and a half years later, we are still without news of the next version of Apple’s wireless headphones, the AirPods 3. However, if we are to believe some rumors from the halls, they would be launched in the coming months, before the launch. end of the year 2021. And unlike the AirPods 2 of 2019, they would benefit from major updates, not only in design, but also in functionality.

We take stock of the rumors and the main news expected for the AirPods 3.

A new design for AirPods 3

This is the main novelty expected for future AirPods 3. While the second generation retained the design of the first AirPods, released in 2016, the AirPods 3 should benefit from a real facelift. They would first have much shorter rods, inspired by the design of the AirPods Pro.

In October 2020, Mark Gurman, Bloomberg journalist generally well informed on Apple products, indicated that the AirPods 3 would benefit from a revised and corrected design, largely inspired by high-end models: “Entry-level AirPods will be similar in design to current AirPods Pro, with a shorter shaft and tips that can be replaced.”. Since then, all the noise in the hallway points to the same information. In November 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, from TF International Securities, also indicated that the design of the AirPods 3 would be similar to that of the AirPods Pro.

At the start of the year, the 52Audio site posted a photo showing what appears to be the future AirPods 3. We can find headphones with a design very similar to that of the AirPods Pro. However, a few differences persist, especially on the location of the black vents and microphones grilles, outside the headphones. As for the case, it would be wider than it is high, like the manufacturer’s high-end headphones. For now, it is nevertheless only rumors and nothing indicates that it is really AirPods 3. Especially that one element is missing in the photo: the silicone tips.

AirPods 3 with an in-ear format

While Apple has so far only offered the in-ear format on its high-end headphones, the AirPods Pro, the company could switch its more accessible headphones also to this format. Exit therefore the open format inherited from EarPods, the brand’s wired headphones. The AirPods 3 would thus be equipped with silicone tips to be inserted into the ear canal, thus offering real passive isolation.

The information comes to us once again from Mark Gurman who indicated that the tips of the AirPods 3 could be replaced. This in-ear format is clearly visible on the visuals posted online by the dBrand site, specializing in vinyl covers and coverings for high-tech devices. In mid-September, he published the image of a shell for the case of the AirPods 3 with a design, again, particularly similar to that of the AirPods Pro.





It is not known whether Apple will use the principle of the vents, already used on AirPods Pro, which reduces the discomfort and the plugging effect of the silicone tips by allowing outside air to circulate to the eardrum.

Still, this choice could be a brake for many consumers who do not support the in-ear format. Apple has so far been one of the only manufacturers to offer open-ended headphones with decent audio quality. By switching to the in-ear format, the manufacturer could deprive itself of a good number of potential consumers.

AirPods 3 with identical functions to AirPods 2

On the functionality side, Apple should not reinvent the wheel with its AirPods 3. We should find the same functions as on the previous AirPods, whether it is wireless charging, 3D audio, Siri voice assistant or quick pairing thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

Although the manufacturer could switch its AirPods 3 to the in-ear format, there would be no question of integrating an active noise reduction function as is already the case on the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max headphones or even the headphones. Beats Studio Buds. This function would remain reserved for the high-end segment of AirPods.

The same goes for all the other functions expected, hoped for or whispered for several months about the AirPods range. If some hallway noises suggest the arrival of health tracking features for AirPods, this feature should be associated with AirPods Pro 2 and not AirPods 3.

Improved battery life on AirPods 3

When the AirPods 2 was announced in March 2019, Apple boasted a 50% improved battery life for its new headphones … but only for voice calls. During communications, autonomy thus went from 2 hours for the first version to 3 hours for the second generation. The autonomy in listening to music remained unchanged at five hours.

As Mark Gurman points out, “Apple is also looking to improve the autonomy of the headphones”. It must be said that the five hours currently offered by the AirPods 2 are now at the bottom of the table in terms of wireless headphones. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 offer five hours of battery life, but with active noise reduction. The Jabra Elite 85T offers a battery life in passive mode of 7 hours while the Sony WF-1000XM4 goes up to 12 hours.

For now, we still do not know what the exact autonomy of the AirPods 3 will be, but it would seem logical that Apple seeks to increase this period, which is now starving.

AirPods 3 price and release date

As is often the case with Apple products, the first rumors about AirPods 3 emerged as soon as the previous version was announced in March 2019. Initially, Ming-Chi Kuo expected the headphones to be launched in the first half of 2021. He finally returned to his information in March, finally indicating that production of the headphones would only be launched during the third quarter, between July and September, for marketing at the end of the year.

For his part, Mark Gurman also indicated, last May, that the AirPods 3 would indeed be released in the course of the year 2021, unlike the AirPods Pro 2, which should not see the light of day before next year.

Analysts are not infallible, however. For Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods 3 were to be announced on September 14, alongside the iPhone 13. As we have seen, it ultimately did not happen. Bloomberg wants to be more cautious. In August, Mark Gurman said that the end of the year would be particularly busy for Apple with announcements every month. It is therefore very likely that, as with the AirPods 2, Apple is satisfied with an announcement by press release by the end of the year. It seems unlikely that the company will miss the Christmas shopping for its AirPods 3 which could therefore be announced in October or November.