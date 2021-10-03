Restless anal syndrome: rare new complication of COVID-19 discovered in Japan – © Infos-Israel.News

🔳 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔳

Japanese doctors are facing a new complication after suffering from COVID-19 – “restless anus syndrome” – a neurological syndrome that causes severe discomfort in this area during sleep and rest.

A 77-year-old Japanese man who had suffered from fairly mild coronavirus, except for neurological symptoms such as insomnia and anxiety, returned to the doctor’s office sometime after his recovery. He complained of severe discomfort in the anal area that plagued him. In addition, his condition improved when he engaged in physical activity – walking, gymnastics, household chores, and worsened when he rested. In addition, the symptoms worsened towards the evening.





During the examination, the patient revealed a mild form of hemorrhoids, but this did not explain the symptoms, because with hemorrhoids, on the contrary, with exertion, pain and discomfort worsen and with rest they disappear. Further examination also did not reveal any abnormalities in the bowels, bladder, reproductive system or spinal cord.

Experts have found that the complication detected is a rare form of “restless leg syndrome” – a well-known neurological syndrome in which patients experience severe discomfort in the lower limbs. They usually occur at rest and decrease with movement. To alleviate their condition, patients are forced to make movements that facilitate them, often resulting in sleep disturbances. This syndrome occurs in about 10% of the population in all age groups, but it is more common in people of middle and older age.

The coronavirus can cause a wide variety of neurological disorders, ranging from loss of smell and insomnia to manifestations of dementia and delirium. Previously, doctors had already recorded several cases of manifestation of “restless legs syndrome” after suffering from COVID-19, but such a rare form was observed for the first time. The patient was prescribed a drug used to treat seizure and panic disorders, usually prescribed to treat restless legs.

