Ridley Scott officially announces “Gladiator 2”

This hallway noise that has been circulating for several years in Hollywood has just been confirmed by Ridley Scott himself. The 83-year-old director announced it while promoting his film “The Last Duel. ”The Gladiator universe will soon be resurrected.

Indeed, Ridley Scott has announced in a interview with Empire, the English cinema magazine be working on the highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator. Only before embarking on this project, the filmmaker must close others. Before we dive back into ancient Rome, the man behind successes such as Blade runner Where Alien, will take us to an important page of history with Kitbag. A film about the emperor Napoleon Bonaparte interpreted by Joachim phoenix .

This replica as its character have become cult in the history of cinema. How to forget Russel Crowe in the shoes of this general who became a gladiator. The film released in 2000, had rschooled five Oscars and do more 450 million revenue dollars. A good vein therefore that the director does not want to let go.













Once the filming of his period film has been completed, he will return to the peplum. He announces “I have already started writing Gladiator 2. So when I finish my film on Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go on filming. “ Ridley Scott did not specify who was currently working on the script, but in 2018, when the first news on the sequel circulated, the name of Peter Craig that we know for having worked on Bad Boys for Life, Top Gun: Maverick and who works on the new Batman had been advanced as a screenwriter.

We do not yet know the narrative plot of the story, but as we know, Maximus Decimus Meredius rests in peace with his family. This already eliminates the possibility of a chronological continuation. What does he have in store for us for this Gladiator 2? A prequel? The most convincing scenario would be a story revolving around Lucius, the hidden son of Lucillia and Maximus.

Many sources suggest that Kitbag could be released by 2023, which makes us think, given the rate of work of the director that Gladiator 2 would not release not before 2024.