Ronan O’Gara (La Rochelle coach): “We lack precision in all areas”

These results must be analyzed with precision. If you compare with last season – and I hate that – we didn’t win here either. We also lost against Toulouse at home, and against Racing 92 and Clermont away. I would like to see progress, I haven’t seen it. We could have done something different. I’m waiting to see the video, to see what the problem is with the tackles, the rucks, for me it was impossible to see. This is the problem with rugby today, there are different perceptions. I’m not worried, but it disappoints me for the supporters, for the families who love this club. Well done to Montpellier. But we saw that when we increased the tempo, the speed in the game, the opportunities were there. “