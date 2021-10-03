Ronan O’Gara (La Rochelle coach): “We lack precision in all areas”

Ronan O’Gara (manager of La Rochelle, beaten in Montpellier) : ” It’s frustrating. Today, it’s much easier to understand our defeat than after the matches against Racing 92 and Clermont. We come home with zero points. We lack precision in all areas, we weren’t aggressive enough, they were very precise. From the stand it’s easy to accept where you are. Where we are ? We are not well.
For some, two finals (European Cup and Top 14, last season) is magnificent. But now it’s over, it’s over. It’s a different team, a different season. It’s frustrating to see that. You do a week of work, preparation and you play like that … There are different things to do. Maybe this is the time to think about what we are going to do.
“I’m not worried but it disappoints me”
These results must be analyzed with precision. If you compare with last season – and I hate that – we didn’t win here either. We also lost against Toulouse at home, and against Racing 92 and Clermont away. I would like to see progress, I haven’t seen it. We could have done something different. I’m waiting to see the video, to see what the problem is with the tackles, the rucks, for me it was impossible to see. This is the problem with rugby today, there are different perceptions. I’m not worried, but it disappoints me for the supporters, for the families who love this club. Well done to Montpellier. But we saw that when we increased the tempo, the speed in the game, the opportunities were there. “