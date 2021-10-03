Sain-Étienne – Lyon, derby stories

Galtier, history teacher
Twenty years of ASSE-OL shock without a victory at home, the shame has lasted too long. So, this November 30, 2014, shortly before the kickoff, the coach of the Greens Christophe Galtier turns into a guide to the global derby and launches a video. Burning excerpts from a Boca-River à la Bombonera, a United-City fury in Manchester, an ecstatic goal by Romanista Totti against Lazio … The stratagem works. The guts in fusion, the local troop burst the Lyonnais 3-0. The magic of images.
Frogs on the stomach
On March 22, 1952, the day before the derby, the Lyonnais innovated by deciding to go green (!). At dinner, some players including international André Lerond (above: standing, 3rd from right) grimace. They are served frog legs oozing with parsley butter. The next day, in a Geoffroy-Guichard stadium filled to 115%, the Greens of Jean Snella won 1-0.
The Lyon team for the 1951-1952 season, a pre-derby meal that will have a hard time getting through. (The Team)
The peasants embrace you
April 6, 1994, the evening of the derby, a dismal procession advances towards Geoffroy-Guichard. Shadows in black hoods and caps carry a green coffin with the ASSE logo. A prayer with a Lyon accent rises: “Let the burial of the peasants pass … Let the burial of the Stéphanois pass …” Score: 3-0 for the Greens of Joseph-Antoine Bell, for his last match with ASSE.
April 6, 1994: Joseph-Antoine Bell can rejoice, the Greens have just ended twenty years of failure at home against the neighbor from Lyon. (Jean-Claude Pichon / The Team)
Burn flag, burn!
On October 6, 1991, the Gerland stadium experienced the ultimate humiliation. While Tony, considered the mascot of OL, waves his flag in the center of the field, a visitor appears on the lawn to go to cause the north turn. Without hesitation, Tony puts down his banner and rushes at the intruder. Error: another Stéphanois takes advantage of the (premeditated) diversion to steal the precious emblem which is burned on the spot.
Tony, the mascot of OL, nevertheless wore his colors high until the Saint-Etienne supporters stole them from him on that evening of October 6, 1991. (Alain de Martignac / L’Équipe)
Dearest slogans
In each camp, the derby excites poetic creativity. On the Stéphanois side, we remember “Lyon capital of the Gauls but it is Sainté who makes France hard” Where “OL is like Beaujolais, it’s commercial and disgusting”. On the Lyon side, we remember “1976, so much handjob for a defeat”, “We invented the cinema when your fathers died in the mines” Where “Stop the nuclear tests at Mururoa, do them at Saint-Étienne”.
In the stands of supporters of both camps, good taste is not always the order of the day. (Stéphane Mantey / The Team)