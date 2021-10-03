Sain-Étienne – Lyon, derby stories

Burn flag, burn!

On October 6, 1991, the Gerland stadium experienced the ultimate humiliation. While Tony, considered the mascot of OL, waves his flag in the center of the field, a visitor appears on the lawn to go to cause the north turn. Without hesitation, Tony puts down his banner and rushes at the intruder. Error: another Stéphanois takes advantage of the (premeditated) diversion to steal the precious emblem which is burned on the spot.