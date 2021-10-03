Saint-Etienne-Lyon: The derby seen by Lubomir Moravcik, the former glory of ASSE

Lubomir Moravcik, you signed for Saint-Etienne in 1990. After how long did the club make you understand that the derby against Lyon was very important?

Lubomir Moravcik. : “I understood immediately that there was a rivalry between the two cities, which are about fifty kilometers apart. The matches against PSG and OM were also a reference at the time, the stadium was always full. At the time, Saint-Étienne was a bigger club than OL. In addition, André Laurent, the ex-president, had ambition and hired a lot of players in 1990: Sylvain Kastendeuch , Jean-Pierre Cyprien, Jean-Claude Pagal or Loïc Lambert. Since then, things have changed, especially from the moment when Lyon has chained its seven titles of champion of France. “

What memories do you have of your first derby against OL?

League 1 Ruffier, maintenance, Aouchiche: Puel, two years of hardship for what? 7 HOURS AGO

LM : “It’s too far, but I remember in particular my goal in Lyon in March 1991 (1-1). I found myself alone against Gilles Rousset, the Lyon goalkeeper. It was not a good goal but he counted a lot (laughs). Each time, the atmosphere was great. We, the players, we felt this tension. Me, I liked the matches with this intensity and sold out. When the derby came, I was remember that people in town kept telling me: ‘We have to beat the Lyonnais’. Lyon is a bigger city than Saint-Étienne and it was logical to want to bring them down. “

Is Qatar hiding behind the Greens’ takeover offer? “The question must be asked”

In all the derbies that you have played, which one has marked you the most?

LM : “Against OL, it was difficult to win. At the time, we had a lot of draws. So the derby that marked me was the victory (3-0) at home in 1994 (Editor’s note: Etienne Mendy’s double and a goal from Pascal Despeyroux) It made me happy that Pascal scored because he was not used to finding his way to the goal, it was normal because he was playing number 6 . After this success, ASSE took 20 years to beat Lyon again at Geoffroy-Guichard. Every year, the local newspapers called me to tell me that the last victory dated back to my time. ”

Opposite, there were very good players during these derbies: Pascal Olmeta, Bruno N’Gotty, Manuel Amoros, Eric Roy, etc … Which Lyon player gave you the most difficulties on the pitch?

LM : “Rémi Garde played for a long time in Lyon and it was always him who revolved around me. In addition, he was the captain, therefore the symbol of this Lyon team. He was boring to play like all the number 6 that I have. ‘ve faced in France: Didier Deschamps in Marseille, Raphaël Guerreiro in Auxerre or Benoît Cauet in Nantes. “

Lubomir Moravcik here in the duel with the ex-Parisian Julio Cesar Dely Valdes. Credit: Getty Images

Do you think that the Lyon project definitely exceeded that of Saint-Etienne during this period?

LM : “Things turned around 1995, when OL finished second and we were on the verge of relegation (note: 18th). Marseille had to repeat a season in D2 and we were saved thanks to that. At the time, President Aulas was there and Olympique Lyonnais already had ambitions. In Saint-Etienne, André Laurent wanted to do the same. But after his departure in 1993, there was a cut. Unfortunately, things went well. in the wrong direction. Then there is this 1995/96 season (note: that of the descent in D2), of which I am not proud. I had been suspended during the last four matches. “

Besides your goal in 1991, is there another personal action that marked your Saint-Étienne-OL derbies?

LM : “I don’t know why, but I remember that during the home defeat in 1992 (1-2), I tried an extraordinary end. But Gilles Rousset had made an incredible save. If Lyon won today “There it is thanks to him. Besides, I crossed paths again later in Scotland, when I was playing at Celtic Glasgow and he at Heart of Midlothian. I had scored this time and we had discussed after the match. I told him: ‘You see, you made a big stop when I was playing in Saint-Etienne and there I beat you’ (laughs) “.





The first results that I look at are those of Saint-Etienne

What, on the other hand, is your worst derby memory?

LM : “Frankly, I don’t have any. On the contrary, I always liked these matches, there was tension and lots of motivated supporters. But concerning Lyon, a particular memory comes back to me: Bernard Lacombe had called me in 1995 to tell me that he wanted me to sign for Lyon. I don’t know if Bernard remembers that, but I remember it well (laughs). When you are a player and you have a bad season on the collective plan, it’s rewarding to know that you always have a good rating. But I was 100% Stéphanois. At the time, there was also Metz who wanted to hire me. “

Finally, how do you see the meeting this Sunday?

LM : “Two weeks ago, I was in Saint-Etienne for the inauguration of the Robert-Herbin training center and the 90th anniversary of the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. I was invited because I am the club’s ambassador. hui, there are difficulties (note: ASSE is 20th). Against Lyon, it will not be easy. We have to raise our heads and I hope that the supporters will push the players to make the match ASSE must score points as quickly as possible. I really like this club and this region. I still have a lot of friends there. The first results that I look at are those of Saint-Etienne, then Bastia and Celtic. I like these three clubs, but Saint-Etienne is my first foreign club so it’s still something special for me. So I hope the Greens will at least draw a draw to come back forward.

Soccer The big tile for OL and the Blue: Majri, seriously injured, puts an end to his season 14 HOURS AGO