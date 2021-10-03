Sarah Everard murder: British police come under fire for advice to women

POLICE – “I am terribly sorry”: If the tone of the London Police Chief was so serious after the conviction of an officer for a rape and murder which caused terror in the UK, it is that the affair plunges the institution into turmoil.

Despite these public apologies before the court which had just sentenced Wayne Couzens to life imprisonment on Thursday, September 30 for having kidnapped, raped and killed Sarah Everard, Cressida Dick knows that she will have a lot to do to rebuild the confidence of the population in the Met.

The prestigious Metropolitan Police are accused of ignoring a damning series of alarming signals about the behavior of the 48-year-old police officer, recently hired.

On March 3, the agent, on morning duty at the United States Embassy, ​​abducted the 33-year-old who was walking home after leaving friends in Clapham, south London.

On the pretext of an arrest for breach of confinement, Wayne Couzens had shown her his professional card, then handcuffed her, taken her in a car, raped and strangled with his police belt before burning her body.

“This man brought shame on the Met,” admitted Cressida Dick, the first woman to lead the Met. Targeted by calls for resignation, she admitted that a “bond of trust had been damaged” with the population.

Interior Minister Priti Patel renewed her confidence in him, but she also warned that the institution would be accountable.

Wayne Couzens fell through the cracks despite several reports in the years, and even the days before the crime.

Three days before the kidnapping of the marketing executive, he had been indicted for exhibitionism at a McDonald’s in Swanley, Kent. The license plate number of his car had been given to the police.

Deputy Met Commissioner Nick Ephgrave also admitted that the pre-hiring checks for Wayne Couzens in the police force in 2018 were not done “properly”.





A vehicle used by the latter was then identified in another exhibitionism incident in 2015, also in Kent, but the investigation was unsuccessful.

“Lessons to be learned”

Secretary of State for Police Kit Malthouse also called on the BBC on Thursday to learn lessons and ask “where these investigations ended up” and “why were they not reported”.

The Times further indicates that Mr. Couzens would have shared misogynistic, racist and homophobic content with his colleagues on a WhatsApp group, which is the subject of an investigation of the ethics services of the police force.

Parm Sandhu, a former Met boss, denounced the “very sexist and misogynistic” culture within the police.

The murder of Sarah Everard had caused terror in the United Kingdom. Thousands of women had confided on social networks that they had been threatened or attacked in public space, calling on politicians to act against violence against women.

Other women were brutally killed in public places like sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry in a park in June 2020, and most recently Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was walking to a pub 5 minutes from her home. .

In the first case, two police officers were charged with serious misconduct in the performance of their duties for having photographed themselves at the scene of the double murder and having shared the photos.

The London police have also been criticized for their muscular intervention to disperse a rally in tribute to Sarah Everard, banned in full confinement.

The Met has pledged to redouble its efforts, deploying hundreds of additional agents in public places and committing to reconsider the way it deals with indecent cases.

“We know we have to work to restore confidence,” Met Deputy Commissioner Nick Ephgrave admitted Thursday. “We will do our utmost to achieve this”.