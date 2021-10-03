Savings for the French: A crisis and three confinements afterwards, it continues!



Some could see the end of the tunnel. The return to “the life before”. But that was without counting on the arrival of the Delta variant, which plunged the French back into an ambient pessimism. The result of the races: savings that continue to climb and that show maddening figures.



The French have never had so much money.



157 billion euros. Since the start of the health crisis, € 157 billion in savings have been accumulated by French households. According to the Banque de France, for the year 2020 it was already about 111 billion euros, to which we add 46 billion euros over the first six months of the year 2021. And this is not likely to switch !

Because. French households remain cautious and believe that it is still opportune to save. Already fearful of their personal situations, the arrival of the Delta variant did not help. Fear of the future, of job loss, of the unknown… According to the latest monthly study by INSEE on household conditions, “the proportion of those who believe that their personal financial situation will deteriorate is increasing. two points. Ditto for the share of households who think that their savings capacity will be reduced. ”

The disparities are also much more noticeable. The French in a more affluent situation (CSP +) have a higher savings potential than others. With a larger leisure budget, they ultimately save more than average.

Between the closures of restaurants, cinemas, but also borders, all have seen their activities reduced and their savings increased. And the summer did not ultimately change the situation. Regardless of everyone’s financial situation, having savings is reassuring, and being able to access them at any time even more …

But where does this excess savings go?



Regulated bank accounts or passbooks? The two !

Today, on current accounts, there are 500 billion euros, which is equivalent to an average of 17,000 euros per household. An astronomical sum but reassuring for individuals, because this dormant savings remains available at all times.

On the other hand, it is the booklet A which is the winner! It now surpasses all other regulated savings accounts, including the Housing Savings Plan. Indeed, the livret A today has a total outstanding amount of 308.2 billion euros, against 289.6 billion euros for the ELP.

Interestingly, the French hold an average of 5,500 euros on their livret A, i.e. 400 euros more than at the end of 2019 and 700 euros more than in 2018.





Life insurance resumes a positive fundraising. After declining figures, flows ended up reaching 20 billion euros over the first seven months of 2021, against 15 billion euros over the whole of 2020. According to the Banque de France, the outstanding amount life insurance amounted at the end of July 2021 to 885 billion euros, of which 450 billion in units of account.

Finally, it is important to note that the French have also invested more in stone. As the Banque de France indicates to us, overall indebtedness has increased by more than 3% since the start of the year, due to new mortgage loans signed over the period.

A boon for growth?



For want of being able to spend as they please, French households have accumulated such an amount that it is starting to make more than one dream.

The Government hopes that the French will be able to spend this savings and thus boost consumption. By spending 20% ​​of the 157 billion euros in savings accumulated since the start of the health crisis, the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE) estimates that growth could reach 6% in 2022, and at least the 5% targeted. for this year 2021.

In normal times, consumption generates 60% of French GDP. But as Gérard Mermet, a sociologist specializing in lifestyles, reminds us, while it is customary to save between 13 to 16% of one’s income, the French have for several months gotten into the habit of saving 20% ​​instead. . What to hope for a significant rebound in growth.

Also, as Olivier Garnier, Managing Director of the Banque de France emphasizes, excess savings are neither sterile nor unnecessary. Savings deposited in regulated savings accounts such as the livret A or the LDDS are used by the banks. It is in fact used to finance social housing or city policy, which is, to a certain extent, rather positive for the economy. It is also useful in favoring loans, because if the accounts are full, banks are more inclined to lend money to businesses and individuals.

But saving 1.7 points of GDP in one year will not be easy. The Government will have to redouble its efforts so that the French regain confidence and are willing to spend.

While saving can be a boon for growth, it can potentially become bad for the saver. Depositing money in a checking account and making it sleep is also depositing money where it does not earn anything, but costs fees. So be careful not to overdo it! Because if 83% of French people have one or more savings products, the majority do not know what banks do with their money, whether it is their savings (53%) or deposits in their current accounts ( 59%)! BFG Capital is also currently investigating the destination and reuse of the funds saved in order to specifically answer the questions of its clients.

Let us wait to see in the coming months whether the Government’s wish comes true. If the French will be more inclined to consume, go out, spend, or, failing that, to redirect their savings on active investment vehicles, and no longer passive.

Case to follow!

Completed on September 30, 2021 by Amélie Yem, Development project manager at BFG Capital