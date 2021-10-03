Seagate 512 GB card for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S takes shape | Xbox one

After the first rumors in September about the possible arrival of a 512 GB storage expansion card, the doubt is now dispelled with the visuals of the box which suggest that an announcement is imminent and should arrive in the next few days.

A cheaper 512 GB card to store Xbox Series X and S games





As a reminder, games optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S must, in order to be launched, be installed either on the internal SSD storage of the two consoles, or on officially licensed expansion cards. The storage of the consoles is 512 GB for the Xbox Series S and 1 TB for the Xbox Series X. But with more and more demanding games, the purchase of an Xbox memory card sometimes becomes necessary to continue enjoying the game. ‘a maximum of games at the same time.

A 500 GB card was spotted last month after a leak from French distributor Innelec, but the announcement should now be no longer delayed since images obtained by WindowsCentral now show us the box of this new card.





Unsurprisingly, it is therefore a Seagate 512 GB SSD card that is presented to us today with the mention “coming soon”. This appears to have the same design as the 1TB expansion card also from Seagate and it is still an officially licensed “made for Xbox” product.

The image sent by an anonymous source also shows the imminent arrival of a new 1TB external SSD with a USB connection, also from Seagate. This would allow you to store Xbox Series X and S games, but not launch them. It would then be enough to transfer them to the internal storage of the consoles to be able to play them.

For the moment, no price has been mentioned, but since the existing 1TB SSD card is currently sold at 215 €, we can imagine that the 512 GB version could be around 130 €.

As a reminder, Microsoft confirmed last year that other storage models would be offered for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.