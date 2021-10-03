Seventy migrants from Libya go missing in the Mediterranean

Seventy migrants, who were on board a boat that left western Libya four days ago to try to reach Europe via the Mediterranean, are missing, the NGO reported on Saturday (October 2nd). Alarm Phone.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said 89 migrants were brought ashore by boat in Tripoli on Saturday, reporting two dead and 40 missing. All had undertaken a “Perilous journey” at sea aboard two boats, one inflatable, the other wooden, according to the UNHCR.

Read also More than 700 migrants have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa

It was not possible to know whether the two organizations referred to the same group of migrants or to two different groups.

The group of 70 candidates for emigration was “Party of Khoms [ouest] and had called several times “ Alarm Phone, an NGO of volunteers which manages an emergency telephone line for migrants in difficulty. “When we lost contact, they were in the Malta Search and Rescue (SAR) zone, 11 miles (20 km) from Italian waters, but there is no record of their rescue or their arrival. The authorities are silent ”, she had reported earlier today.





At least 1,369 people died in the Mediterranean in 2021

Libya is an important crossing point for thousands of migrants seeking each year to reach Europe via the Italian coasts, only 300 km from the Libyan coasts.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Amnesty International denounces migration cooperation between the European Union and Libya

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa and in search of an El Dorado in Europe, are also the prey of traffickers when they do not die trying to cross.

According to an assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in early September, at least 1,369 people have died in the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year while trying to reach Europe.