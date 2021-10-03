Shannen Doherty, Living With Cancer: “Cancer Doesn’t Mean Your Life Is Over”

Known for her role in the hit series Charmed, Shannen Doherty remains determined to make a living from her passion despite the illness. In an interview with the American magazine Variety, Thursday, September 30, 2021, the 50-year-old actress – in the midst of the fight against breast cancer – returned to her difficult daily life.

After playing the character of Brenda Walsh in Beverly hills and that of Prudence Halliwell in the series Charmed, Shannen Doherty shared that she had cancer in 2015. While announcing that she had recovered from her disease in 2017, it was with a heavy heart that she revealed the recurrence of this disease in February 2020. A stage 4 metastasized breast cancer that has unfortunately spread. And with Variety, the latter shared her determination not to give up her career: “The best example I can give to people who have cancer, as well as to the outside world that does not, is to show what a cancer patient looks like.“.





Shannen Doherty remains positive despite illness

Totally “fit for work“, Shannen Doherty then spoke a little more about her daily life:”I’m just trying to live the best that I can be the best example right now“Without forgetting to recall during his interview with the media, his desire to start directing.”I’m a real geek when it comes to cameras, focal lengths and lights; create an atmosphere, a tone. It’s probably when I realize that I’m the happiest“, she then indicated. And to conclude on the progress of her disease:”Stage 4 cancer doesn’t mean your life is over. It doesn’t mean that you are not viable in a workplace. It’s quite the opposite. I think there is a wisdom, a vulnerability and a deeper understanding in life now than I ever had.“