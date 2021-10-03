His name is Swann. Madeleine Swann. The double reference to the work of Marcel Proust has something to smile about. More French, you die! And yet, even if, since the arrival of Daniel Craig in the saga (Casino Royale, 2006), the trend has been towards tricolor James Bond girls (Éva Green, Bérénice Marlohe, Olga Kurylenko), Léa Seydoux almost did not join the adventure: her hearing was disastrous, the actress being petrified by stage fright. But she dared to ask for a second chance. No doubt for Sam Mendes, the director, she will be perfect in the role of Doctor Swann, “a complex woman who is not necessarily who she seems to be”, explains the actress …

Equal to 007

For Léa, “Madeleine is less stereotypical than the usual James Bond girls. She is a doctor and, in many ways, the equal of 007. ”In Specter, which begins where the very twilight Sky Fall comes to an end, Bond embarks on a fight to the death with the Specter, the criminal organization that Sean Connery’s 007 fought against in James Bond vs. Dr No (1962), the first opus. This time, the mission, secretly entrusted through a posthumous message from M, is coupled with an intimate quest in search of his lost past. For Mendes, the film is a meditation on the passage of time and death. Daughter of a spawn of this multinational crime sentenced to death by the organization, Madeleine, who has information, becomes in turn a target that 007 must protect.

“I was not leading off”





Léa Seydoux admits to having been paralyzed in front of her partner, of whom she is a big fan: “She looked like a kid, I was not leading off!” Same reference to childhood, when she evokes her pleasure of playing in such a production. “With Bond, I had the impression of entering into the great history of cinema. I still have trouble realizing!“, she confided to Première. If she knew the handling of weapons since her participation in part 4 of the saga Impossible mission, where she played a hired killer, Léa spared no efforts, such as overcoming her vertigo by jumping from a height of 8 meters. An unprecedented physical preparation for those who usually go to auteur cinema. Léa is at home with Jacquot, Dolan or Dumont (she is showing in France) as much as in a $ 250 million action blockbuster. For her, for whom this shoot was her “most beautiful cinema experience”, there are not so many differences between the genres. Witness, Sam Mendes, filmmaker and playwright, isn’t he the author of the cerebral American Beauty? He also chose Léa because he had loved La Vie d’Adèle (2013), by Abdellatif Kechiche. Ninth Frenchwoman, since Claudine Auger in Operation Thunder (1965), to shine alongside the most famous agent of Her Gracious Majesty, Léa is, on the other hand, the first to keep her role in a sequel. History!

007 Specter, is broadcast Sunday October 3 at 21.05 on France 2.

Julien barcilon