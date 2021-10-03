More

    “She looked like a kid”

    His name is Swann. Madeleine Swann. The double reference to the work of Marcel Proust has something to smile about. More French, you die! And yet, even if, since the arrival of Daniel Craig in the saga (Casino Royale, 2006), the trend has been towards tricolor James Bond girls (Éva Green, Bérénice Marlohe, Olga Kurylenko), Léa Seydoux almost did not join the adventure: her hearing was disastrous, the actress being petrified by stage fright. But she dared to ask for a second chance. No doubt for Sam Mendes, the director, she will be perfect in the role of Doctor Swann, “a complex woman who is not necessarily who she seems to be”, explains the actress …


    007 Specter (France 2) Sean Connery Vs Daniel Craig: The Evolution of James Bond

    Equal to 007

    For Léa, “Madeleine is less stereotypical than the usual James Bond girls. She is a doctor and, in many ways, the equal of 007. ”In Specter, which begins where the very twilight Sky Fall comes to an end, Bond embarks on a fight to the death with the Specter, the criminal organization that Sean Connery’s 007 fought against in James Bond vs. Dr No (1962), the first opus. This time, the mission, con … Read more on Télé 7 jours

    Aslam

