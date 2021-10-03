Shortage of gasoline … but also of meat, fruit and other products: the British army mobilized on Monday

The British military will be called upon from Monday to supply petrol stations across the UK, many of which were still dry on Friday. More than 2,000 service stations are said to be still without fuel.

The government announced that nearly 200 soldiers, including 100 drivers, would be mobilized to deliver fuel distribution points, after completing their training over the weekend.

Chaotic week

During a chaotic week, marked by long queues in front of the stations, the cabinet ministers of Boris Johnson followed one another at the microphone of the radios and on the television sets to ensure that the crisis was resolved, and that “the demand for fuel has stabilized”.

But according to distributors, more than 2,000 gas stations were still without fuel on Friday. In the areas of London and southern England alone, dozens of pumps were still out of service.

The situation is explained by a shortage of truck drivers that the government blames on the Covid-19 pandemic, refusing to see it as one of the consequences of Brexit, which has closed the doors of the country to many European workers.

London announced last Sunday the issuance of temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truckers and 5,500 employees of poultry slaughterhouses, but some drivers considered the length of residence granted too short.





Immediate visas

Boris Johnson’s government on Friday said it would grant tanker drivers 300 visas immediately, valid until the end of March 2022.

The other 4,700 will be valid from the end of October to the end of February.

The introduction of these temporary, time-limited visas does not distract us from our commitment to increasing the skills and wages of our domestic workforce, but it is the result of an extraordinary chain of circumstances affecting the stability of the UK supply chain

Downing Street said.