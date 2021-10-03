Sjömärke: the invisible wireless charging from Ikea

Ikea does not lack imagination for its wireless chargers. The latest innovation from the Swedish furniture giant makes the Qi charger completely invisible!

The Sjömärke wireless charger literally blends into the background. The paving stone, however rather imposing, is placed under the table top, desk or tablet. Then simply place the smartphone to be recharged where the charger is placed to start recharging the battery!

To be placed under the desk

However, there are several imperatives that must be kept in mind. On the one hand, mark the place on the board where the charger is present! Ikea provides two discreet stickers to indicate its position. And on the other hand, the charger must not be installed under a metal plate (the induction recharging will be blocked by the material), nor under a plate whose thickness exceeds 22 mm.





Moreover, and this Ikea does not speak of it, but the induction implies a loss of power if the device to be recharged is further away. The group does not specify the power of the Sjömärke, but if one relies on previous products of the same kind, it should not exceed the Qi standard of 5W. Those who hope for a quick recharge of their smartphones will be at their expense …

Ikea supplies adhesives to stick the charger under the table, but it is possible to fix it with screws or any other system (not supplied). It is according to the material of the plate under which the charger will be installed that the best fixing will have to be chosen. The device incorporates a 1.8 meter long cable. It costs € 29.99.