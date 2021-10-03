Small plane crash near Milan kills 8, including Romanian billionaire

The aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12 single-engine aircraft, took off at 1:04 p.m. from Milan’s Linate airport, in northern Italy, bound for Olbia in Sardinia (south). It crashed a few minutes after taking off in San Donato Milanese, a town south-east of the Lombard capital, according to the ANSV, which opened an investigation.

The plane, which witnesses said was already in flames before crashing, crashed into an empty office building undergoing renovations.

According to the Milan daily Il Corriere della Sera and the Italian agency AGI, the plane was piloted by Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu, 68 years old. Among the passengers were his wife, 65 years old and also having French nationality, his 30-year-old son Dan Stefano, as well as a child.

Dan Petrescu, one of the richest men in Romania, who also has German nationality according to Corriere, heads a large construction group and owns hypermarkets and shopping centers.





“I heard the panes of my windows shake,” said Giuseppe, a 26-year-old man living near the scene of the accident cited by AGI. “I opened the window and like in the movies, I saw a big column of smoke rising, and I called for help.”