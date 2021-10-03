Soaring chicken prices: the ministry’s findings and forecasts

Poultry prices have recorded unprecedented and exaggerated increases in recent weeks. Prices have exceeded 500 DA per kilo in some wilayas. To this end, the Ministry of Agriculture has announced several measures.

During the day yesterday, Saturday, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abdelhamid Hemdani chaired a coordination meeting on poultry farming. A meeting attended by members of the National Interprofessional Council for the Poultry Sector (CNIFA), sector executives and the director of the National Animal Feed Office (ONAB).

During this meeting devoted to the presentation and assessment of the current situation of this sector, it was affirmed, according to the ministry’s press release, that the stabilization of the market for this sector will take place again from this month. October.





The parties who took part in the meeting reviewed the various factors affecting the white meat market, as well as the exceptional measures to be taken to regulate the sector.

“There is no shortage of chicks intended for production”

In this regard, the Minister of Agriculture Hamid Hemdani instructed all stakeholders to study all the branches that make up the sector in order to identify with precision the problems encountered.

In the same wake, the members of the CNIFA affirmed that “there is no shortage of chicks intended for the production of broilers” and that “the increase in their prices is due to speculation”, further specifies the press release.

In conclusion, the speakers during this meeting underlined that “the market stabilization again will take place from the month of October”, according to the same source.