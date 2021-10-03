Société Générale offers a historic collaboration to the DeFi MakerDAO protocol

Société Générale makes a proposal to MakerDAO

Société Générale, through its subsidiary Forge, wishes to achieve a DAI stablecoin loan on the MakerDAO (MKR) decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol.

The proposal called “Security Tokens Refinancing” was submitted to the governance of Maker by the French bank on Friday 1er October. The proposal is currently under discussion and will be voted on in the coming weeks. If it is accepted, the agreement would be the first of its kind between a DeFi protocol and a bank. Société Générale commented:

“It’s a first experience at the crossroads of initiatives regulated and open source“.

Security tokens backed by real estate loans would be used as collateral for the loan . These tokens would be used to secure a $ 20 million DAI stablecoin loan on the Maker protocol. Ethereum (ETH) based security tokens have been issued in May 2020 with a nominal amount of 40 million eurosand a fixed rate of 0%.

The legal framework of the transaction is complex, because it must integrate an institutional financial organization into a decentralized network. An organization chart provided by the bank details 6 distinct entities involved in the process . These are the Forge subsidiary, the bank itself, MakerDAO, a protocol representative, DIIS Group, and a third-party exchange agent to be appointed.

Structure of the potential Societe Generale – MakerDAO collaboration

Creation of the OFH token and details of the operation

Société Générale’s proposal involves the creation of the “OFH tokens”which represent obligations secured by mortgage loans. OFH token-backed bonds have been rated AAA by Moody’s and Fitch, which means they have a high level of creditworthiness.





OFH tokens will be created in under the Compliant Architecture for Security Tokens (CAST), the same framework used by the bank for tokenization of a $ 5 million structured product on Tezos (XTZ) in April 2021.

Once Société Générale has created the OFH tokens, they will be deposited in MakerDAO’s vaults, which will allow the bank to take out an over-collateralized DAI stablecoin loan with a maturity of 6 to 9 months.

