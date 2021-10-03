Sony PlayStation invents the worst demo system ever imagined

Want to try a game? PlayStation is launching a new system of game demos on PS5 with Death Stranding and Sackboy. A good idea, but very limited.

At one time, video game demos were rife. I’m talking about a time that those under 20 can’t know, when we ran every month to the newsagent to buy the magazine which offered as a bonus a CD to slip into his console with songs from games. And we could spend a lot of time on these limited sequences, repeating them in a loop, dreaming of the day when we would finally have the opportunity to play the full game (if we had not disgusted before that).

But over time, dematerialization, the format free-to-play and other market convolutions, demos have gradually disappeared from the video game landscape. With subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass, it is true that they are becoming less and less useful. Still, Sony has decided to relaunch the format on PS5 in the United Kingdom in a… particular form.





5 hours of play… download included

Some PlayStation 5 owners have received an email detailing the offer. Until October 28, they can download Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure for free from PlayStation Store to try them out.

Sony is starting a thing called Game Trials, allowing you to play certain games for a limited time period. Good idea, all little like Ea Play 10 play I guess. It starts with Death Stranding and Sackboy. pic.twitter.com/hfjlvVLBgG – Joe ‘wotta’ Anderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🎮 (@_wotta) October 1, 2021

If the idea is excellent, the modalities are at least… particular. The user has in fact 6 and 5 hours respectively to enjoy each of the titles … ” whether he plays it or not“, Specifies Sony in its email. The countdown starts not when the game is launched, but when the “To download” (Where “Add to library»For those who use a browser on a PC). Suffice to say that if you have a poor quality ADSL connection or an internet cut-off at this precise moment, you will not have the opportunity to see much of your game.

The idea had something to please, especially since a game likeDeath Stranding, which has shared the criticism to the extreme, is more than worth a try before you fork out the hard cash. But in this case, it will be necessary to arrange your agenda well so as not to miss the time slot.

The return of the demo

The video game demo is gradually making a comeback. Among the initiatives of the genre, we can cite Xbox Game Fest Demo, organized every summer by the competitor brand, or the principle of instant demos based on cloud gaming which allow you to try a game without even having to download it. Here too, however, you will need a good internet connection …