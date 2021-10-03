Soon a new baby in the family? He tells us everything!

For a few weeks now, Florent Pagny has been back on TF1 as a coach in ” The Voice All Stars“. While he is soon preparing to release his new album, he has confided in particular about his family. For the first time, he mentions the arrival of a new baby in his life. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will tell you all about it. Are you ready ?

Always on top professionally speaking, Florent Pagny is also very happy in his private life. Especially with Azucena. Indeed, since 1993, the singer lives a real fairy tale with the young woman. The two lovebirds said yes in 2006 and are the happy parents of two grown-up children: Inca (25 years old) and Aël (22 years old). Two children, of which the interpreter of “Savoir Loving” is particularly proud. It must be said that his daughter is an artist, photographer, who studies at the Parsons school in New York. His son has just successfully completed his airplane pilot’s license.

In a recent interview, Florent Pagny spoke about his children. Generally quite modest, the singer took the time to compliment his children many times: “I’m proud that she thrives in what she loves. And she’s good. It is the same for his Inca brother, who has just passed his plane pilot’s license. Our kids have each found their strong point, have developed it and it is very pleasant to see them follow their destiny in this way ”. On top of that, the brother and sister have a close relationship. What better way for a dad to see this?

Soon grandfather?

If Florent Pagny’s children thrive in their work, nothing is known about their private life. So, you are going to tell me, it is quite normal. Indeed, but we can still wonder if the singer could become a grandfather soon, right? Especially since Inca and Aël are both in a relationship and are old enough to start their own family. Fortunately, the interpreter of ” If you wanna try me Gave an answer to this subject.





When our colleagues from Here wanted to know if Florent Pagny was planning to play the role of grandfather soon, he had a cash response. Indeed, for him, this is not the moment: “I don’t particularly think about that. The kids today don’t plan to have children before having lived a little. The question of the grandfather is therefore not on the agenda“. But whatever the timing, the singer will know how to love his grandson or granddaughter. At the writing of Objeko, we even think that he will be a grandpa hen.

An United family

If the grandchildren are not planned for now, the least we can say is that the family is united. Moreover, during confinement, Florent Pagny has learned to know his children again. He explains in particular that he no longer sees them as before: “They are no longer children, but adults. We stayed six months every four, we did not expect and that went really well. Anyway, we never had any conflicts with them ”. But even if they have grown up, and they are old enough to do what they want, the singer still protects them. And that is beautiful. Don’t you agree with us?

