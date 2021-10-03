Sophie Thalmann in a relationship with Christophe Soumillon: she sometimes has trouble “controlling” him

Sophie Thalmann and Christophe Soumillon got married in 2006. They are parents of three children, a girl and two boys, named Charlie, Mika and Robin (16, soon to be 12 and 4 years old).

In a rare interview with Parisian in June on the occasion of the Prix de Diane (which her husband won twice), Sophie lifted the veil on the place of the competition in their home: “Christophe remains the same, serene, focused. With him, that’s what’s incredible: it’s still days like any other. At home, the two of us never discuss it. It remains his job, and when he walks through the door, we don’t talk about all that. It’s always been like this since we’ve been together. But I still take great pleasure in following him on his races and encouraging him.“





“He was archi-favorite for many years, so there was always that little extra pressure. But since he’s been a little less expected, it’s easier to profit.. Even if before the Prize, I’m still the most stressed, she continued. I have the children to manage in addition to organizing everything on site. On the big day, I always have to run to the right and to the left, and I also have to make sure I don’t miss the race. In heels, sometimes it’s not always easy (laughs)!“

For this Arc de Triomphe 2021 prize, Christophe Soumillon was not unworthy: He came second, beaten by half a length!