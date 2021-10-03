Sorry, but In Sound Mind is a PS5 game that looks like a PS3 game

In Sound Mind is a psychological thriller, the mysteries of which make you want to progress. It is simply a shame to see it drowning in an ocean of technical and graphical problems, unworthy of a new generation game.

As astonishing as it may seem, few games skip older consoles. While we will soon be celebrating one year of the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, many new features continue to be available on PS4 and Xbox One. For publishers, it’s a way to ensure a smooth transition. There are of course exceptions to this rule, such as In Sound Mind available since September 28, 2021. The problem? It looks like a game that could have been released on… PlayStation 3.

You don’t always have to stop at the visual part when you start a video game. Except when it has an impact on technical performance. And In Sound Mind has a lot of flaws, including bugs blocking progress. For example, an important enemy that we had to eliminate found itself trapped in the settings, with no possibility of getting out of it (even by restarting the game or the save). Too bad, because we had first ignored these many mistakes.

In Sound Mind is a psychological thriller that is sadly painful to see

A mod of Half-Life 2 We Create Stuff made part of its reputation thanks to the Nightmare House 2 mod from Half-Life 2.

Everything is a bit mysterious in In Sound Mind, developed by the studio We Create Stuff (a well-chosen name). The game slides us into the costume of a psychotherapist, some of whose patients have known a dire fate. As they seem connected, he will have to dive back into each of their cases in order to disentangle the true from the false and save a reality that seems in danger. To support this very labyrinthine story – and going a little in all directions -, In Sound Mind is based on a very thorough narration. There is a voiceover, incessant phone calls and multiple notes to read. Above all, there are several different environments to explore, each linked to the troubled personality of the victims.

Then there is this white cat able to talk, like Meowth in Pokémon. With his beautiful sentences, you would think he was becoming the shrink’s shrink. This is another proof that everything is a little convoluted in In Sound Mind, representation of the human mind – so complex by definition. We will underline this desire to materialize feelings, quirks or even neuroses into more concrete things. Thus, each patient is symbolized by a boss who must be got rid of. In short, everything refers to the fight against inner demons – those of the hero as well as of others. This results in tough and particularly inspired opponents.





So there are good ideas in In Sound Mind, which sometimes lead to think in order to move forward. This argument is somewhat reminiscent of old-fashioned puzzle games, with this propensity to push players to use their heads to the fullest to get by. On the other hand, we will be less dithyrambic on the action part, laughable because of the weak resistance of the enemies as well as the feeling of the weapons – imperceptible. We understand that the interest is elsewhere, then that the lack of control of We Create Stuff betrays its good will. Perhaps it would have been necessary to be less ambitious to offer a more compact experience, of course, but above all more successful. Even the gameplay is far from flawless, because of its sometimes very questionable ergonomics (it lacks naturalness in the interactions).

Finally, as indicated in the introduction, In Sound Mind is really hard to see on PlayStation 5. The graphics are dated: everything is dull, no detail emerges, the modeling is at least ten years late, the visual effects are broken, the textures are coarse … We are very far from this we call a new generation game. To top it all, In Sound Mind can’t even rely on fluidity. During our few hours of play (read: before the discouraging bug), we deplored several big slowdowns – which testifies to an optimization to be reworked. Besides, don’t count on In Sound Mind to properly use the DualSense controller. However, we have seen other games of the genre accentuate – a little – immersion thanks to it (we are thinking of The Medium).

