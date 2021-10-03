More

    Stade Rennais is already playing brilliantly on Messi and is a big hit

    Stade Rennais has already warmed up Lionel Messi. Since humor is a universal language, the Breton club did not hesitate to use it before the reception of PSG today at Roazhon Park.

    Shortly before Bruno Genesio’s press conference yesterday, a surprise guest arrived in the SRFC press room by introducing himself as Lionel, 34 years old and a fervent supporter of Stade Rennais! Previously, the Breton club had orchestrated a false arrival of Messi at a press conference so that the joke was total.

    “Go Stade Rennais,” said the supporter in question who will obviously be in his usual place this afternoon. This small sequence edited from scratch was a hit since it was viewed more than 100,000 times and received no less than 3,900,000 likes. Like what, humor is indeed universal.

