    Stade Rennais – PSG (2-0): Pochettino defends Neymar

    While Neymar was disappointing this Sunday during the defeat of Paris Saint-Germain on the lawn of Stade Rennais (2-0), the Parisian coach, Mauricio Pochettino, did not want to overwhelm the Brazilian star.

    “My judgment of Neymar’s performance? In the same way, that when we win against Manchester City, it’s a collective question. There too. The first person in charge is me. What we did for 25 minutes was of very good quality. We must be able to extend this for 90 minutes. The psychological impact of the two goals at key moments was significant. I am satisfied in a sector, we created a lot of situations, of opportunities “, released the Argentine coach of PSG in a post-match press conference.

    After the defeat this Sunday of PSG against Stade Rennais (2-0), on behalf of the 9th day of Ligue 1, the Parisian coach, Mauricio Pochettino, defended Neymar.

