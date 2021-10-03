More

    Stade Rennais – PSG (2-0): Pochettino hopes for self-criticism, Traoré and Tait savor a “feat”

    At the end of the 90 minutes, just after the final whistle and the first loss of the season in Ligue 1 for PSG, the players in the match came to confide on the Amazon Prime antenna. Hamari Traoré and Flavien Tait in particular.

    Hamari Traore. “The start of the match was very good, with a pressing that we managed to do well and with opportunities. Afterwards, it is obvious, we were in difficulty, we still faced great players and we was indeed in great difficulty. But hey, we achieved a feat, we had a very good game. The coach’s plan? Yes, we knew how to respect it. We had to pay attention to the axis and be able to Close well on the sides. It’s good to have won, but we have to keep this mentality in the next matches, it will be very important. “

    Flavien Tait : “We had a team match, with real values. We are back to success, we are the first to bring down Paris. We are also proud of that. It’s a great performance. We have to do that. serve and that we repeat this kind of matches to stay at the top of the table. “


    Mauricio Pochettino : “We played 25-30 minutes, that’s almost all. Problem, we didn’t manage to score. At the first opportunity for Rennes, we took a goal. Well, we were certainly unhappy, but we must continue to work. And recharge the batteries well during this break. The impact of the goal conceded on the first opportunity of Rennes, it was difficult. Rennes then believed in its luck, bravo to them. There, we have accumulated matches, we must recover. This result, we must make a self-criticism, we can not accept losing. We must find a. good balance in the future. “

    It’s a big surprise: PSG lost for the first time this season in Ligue 1 at Stade Rennais. At the end of the meeting, one of the players in the match, Hamari Traoré, spoke on Amazon Prime.

