More

    Stade Rennais – PSG (2-0): the 3 lessons of the beautiful Breton victory

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the best assisters in Ligue 1 in activity

    The Messi-Neymar-Mbappé connection in place but …

    After a shy start, the “MNM” found its marks at Roazhon Park in the first period but Kylian Mbappé harvested an opportunity (25th) while the Argentinian hit the bar with a curled free kick (31st). The rest was much more muddled, the magical trio felt like they were lacking in dynamism. Only Mbappé tried to float but he saw a goal canceled for offside (68th) and his multiple attempts did not catch the frame. Neymar, he was replaced by Mauro Icardi (76th) …

    Laborde, the plus man of SRFC

    Gaëtan Laborde scored his 6th goal in Ligue 1 this season. Upon receiving a cross from Kamaldeen Sulemana, the former MHSC striker placed a right volley out of reach of Gianluigi Donnarumma (45th) before distilling an assist for Flavien Tait (46th). He was finally on the verge of obtaining a penalty following a high foot from Achraf Hakimi in the box (84th) … The executioner of PSG is him.

    Sulemana the untenable

    In addition to Laborde, Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a real good pick of the summer transfer window. If he did not shake the net, the Stade Rennais winger gave an assist on Laborde’s opener and made the PSG defense dizzy throughout the match. One of his missiles could have hit the mark (61st).

    to summarize

    At the end of an overall well-controlled game, Stade Rennais brought down PSG for the first time this season in Ligue 1 (2-0). Several lessons can be drawn from this landmark success.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFigaroVox week – “New Caledonia needs to hear that we want it to remain French!”
    Next articlebeware, this fake update hides dangerous malware

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC