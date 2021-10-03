Stade Rennais – PSG (2-0): the 3 lessons of the beautiful Breton victory

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the best assisters in Ligue 1 in activity

The Messi-Neymar-Mbappé connection in place but …

After a shy start, the “MNM” found its marks at Roazhon Park in the first period but Kylian Mbappé harvested an opportunity (25th) while the Argentinian hit the bar with a curled free kick (31st). The rest was much more muddled, the magical trio felt like they were lacking in dynamism. Only Mbappé tried to float but he saw a goal canceled for offside (68th) and his multiple attempts did not catch the frame. Neymar, he was replaced by Mauro Icardi (76th) …

Laborde, the plus man of SRFC

Gaëtan Laborde scored his 6th goal in Ligue 1 this season. Upon receiving a cross from Kamaldeen Sulemana, the former MHSC striker placed a right volley out of reach of Gianluigi Donnarumma (45th) before distilling an assist for Flavien Tait (46th). He was finally on the verge of obtaining a penalty following a high foot from Achraf Hakimi in the box (84th) … The executioner of PSG is him.

Sulemana the untenable

In addition to Laborde, Kamaldeen Sulemana looks like a real good pick of the summer transfer window. If he did not shake the net, the Stade Rennais winger gave an assist on Laborde’s opener and made the PSG defense dizzy throughout the match. One of his missiles could have hit the mark (61st).

⌛️ It’s over at Roazhon Park with this score of 2⃣ goals to 0⃣, the first defeat of the season for the @PSG_inside. (2-0)#SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/wuCaMvzvgi

– Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 3, 2021