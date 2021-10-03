Standard & Poor’s confirms France’s debt rating and stable outlook

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Ratings confirmed France’s debt rating of AA / A-1 + on Friday, with a stable outlook as the rebound in the French economy should help it reduce its deficits, estimates S&P.

The agency forecasts French GDP growth at 6.2% this year, then 3.6% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023. “We have revised upwards our expansion forecast for this year as domestic demand has benefited from a rise in savings, public and private investment (…) as well as the stabilization of the epidemiological situation “, indicates the agency in a press release, recalling that more than 80% of the adult population is now vaccinated.

Forecast of deficit reduction in 2022

“We believe that the withdrawal of the exceptional support measures (adopted) to cope with Covid-19 as well as the dynamics of the recovery should significantly reduce the budget deficit in 2022 “, S&P further indicates which sees however in the electoral calendar a risk to its projections.

The country’s diversified economy, strong institutions and counter-cyclical monetary policy measures, coupled with support from the European Central Bank, underpinned the outlook for recovery should allow GDP to return to its level at the end of the year. of 2019.

The 7th largest economy in the world

“The French economy, the 7th largest in the world, is diversified and open, endowed with a highly qualified and productive workforce”, says S&P. Corn “its structural current account and budget deficits, as well as its sizeable debt ratio, partially undermine these strengths”.

France’s indebtedness will reach over 112% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, according to S&P, but should gradually decrease to 110.2% in 2024. On the budgetary side, excluding debt service, the France has not posted a surplus since 2007, continues the rating agency.





(with agencies)