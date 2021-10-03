Stop the confusion with USB-C cables

You have just posted a comment on our site and we thank you. Messages are checked before publication. In order to ensure the publication of your message, you must however respect certain points.

“My comment was not published, why?”

Our team has to process several thousand comments every day. There may be a delay between when you send it and when our team validates it. If your message has not been published after more than 72 hours of waiting, it may have been deemed inappropriate. The essential reserves the right not to publish a message without notice or justification. Conversely, you can contact us to delete a message you sent.

“How can I ensure that my message is validated?”

Your message must respect the legislation in force and not contain incitement to hatred or discrimination, insults, racist or hateful, homophobic or stigmatizing messages. You must also respect copyright and copyright. Comments must be written in French, Luxembourgish, German or English, and in a way that everyone can understand. Messages with misuse of punctuation, capital letters or SMS languages ​​are prohibited. Off-topic posts with the article will also be deleted.





I do not agree with your moderation, what should I do?

In your comment, any reference to a moderation decision or question to the team will be removed. In addition, commentators must respect other Internet users just like editorial journalists. Any aggressive message or personal attack against a member of the community will therefore be deleted. If, despite everything, you believe that your comment has been unfairly deleted, you can contact us on Facebook or by email on feedback@lessentiel.lu Finally, if you believe that a published message is contrary to this charter, use the button of alert associated with the disputed message.

“Do I have the right to promote my activities or my beliefs?”

Commercial links and advertising messages will be removed from comments. The moderation team will not tolerate any proselytizing message, whether for a political party, religion or belief. Finally, do not communicate personal information in your nicknames or messages (phone number, last name, email etc.).