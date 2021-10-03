Stroll with Jean Paul Gaultier in CinéMode, his story of a liberated woman

Too tight in “simple fashion”, Jean Paul Gaultier opens up to other horizons, showing in an exhibition in Paris the rise of women, from Marilyn to the “superheroine” of “Titane”, the last Palme d’Or.

“Feminist, I have always been. I wanted to show the evolution of women and men in cinema and in fashion. The man who becomes more feminine and the woman who takes more and more. of power and freedom, “the 69-year-old fashion designer told AFP.

We stroll through the scaffolding with Jean Paul Gaultier – curator like any other – through “CinéMode”, which will open at the Cinémathèque française on Wednesday.

Room after room, the cinephile couturier who made costumes for Pedro Almodovar or “The Fifth Element” by Luc Besson, tells himself and delivers his story of the liberation of women with extracts from the films, photos and outfits he had choose.

The opportunity to look at two great sex symbols of the 50s and 60s: Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot.

“At the same time, Brigitte Bardot is extremely modern, free. Marilyn is a woman-object par excellence”.

Disheveled, “BB” goes into a trance while dancing: Gaultier is ecstatic in front of a scene from “And God … created the woman” by Roger Vadim. A sequence “insane for the 50s”!

Brigitte Bardot’s wedding dress, pink with Vichy checks, is also on display. “She had an incredible fashion sense”! As well as a photo of her on a motorcycle in a perfecto and mini-shorts copying a look of Marlon Brando.

In another photo, the actor is wearing a wet T-shirt that shows one shoulder. “He’s the first human object,” laughs the creator.





– Mixture of genres –

“The theme is the mixture of genres, the mixture of styles, the poor with the rich, the popular with the aristocracy, extremes which meet, and which gives new babies.

His other obsession: kissing women. Like Marlene Dietrich in a 1930s film. Or Catherine Deneuve and Fanny Ardant in François Ozon’s “8 women”. “I really like the story of a fight that turns into a kiss.”

Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” serial killer, Palme d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, joins the gallery of superheroines.

“She is a remarkable heroine with a power beyond all male heroes. This film is a huge success which shows a very strong woman in a very modern way”, concludes Jean Paul Gaultier.

To everyone’s surprise, he bowed out after a grandiose parade in January 2020 after 50 years in the business. From now on, every season he invites a young designer to make a haute couture collection for him: after the Japanese Chitose Abe from Sacai, it will be the Belgian Glenn Martens from Y / Project.

Fashion “enfant terrible”, how does he feel in his new clothes?

“It’s another step. I don’t want to do fashion anymore,” he says.

“I feel like I’m doing a new collection. It’s a new adventure, mixing fashion and cinema.”

A return to square one because it was the film “Falbalas” by Jacques Becker (1945) that projected him into fashion. “I said to myself + I want to do this job! + Why? Because there was a parade (…) with spectators who applauded, who seemed to like models, spotlights … “.

“It was my bible, I didn’t go to fashion school, it was my education, a fabulous portrait of this world of couture”, with actress Micheline Presle, mother of director Tonie Marshall, who had prepared this exhibition with Jean Paul Gaultier, before his death in March 2020.