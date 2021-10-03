Such a great sun (spoilers): Jade is arrested by the police, Julie breaks up with Alex.

In the episode of Monday, October 4, the burglary fails and turns into arrest. Jade is stopped by Akim. Julie is on the verge of breaking up with Alex because of her lie.

Jade and Alex look at the plan of the heist together. Jade confides in Alex that she is a little afraid even though it is not her first attempt. Alex breaks the headlights of Julie’s vehicle and puts a piece back in place. Jade wants to use it to get closer to the supermarket.

Alex warns Becker that a burglary is planned and that the van will be attacked, and claims that it was an informer who gave him the information. He explains to his colleague that he has infiltrated a team of burglars. Becker is puzzled by this idea of ​​which he had not been informed. Alex has microphones placed on his stomach in order to stay in communication with the police.

Jade is about to park Julie’s car when she is followed by the police. Akim fzit pulls the young woman out of the car and informs her that he will have to ticket her because of her broken headlight. Jade just wants Akim to hurry, she ends up losing patience and running away on foot. She is brought back to the police station.

Jade calls Arnaud to tell him that she has been arrested by the police but Akim wants her to be silent. Arnaud understood that Alex was from the police. Manu intervenes and when the burglar is arrested after the robbery, he declares that Jade is a friend of Julie, Alex’s companion. Becker then understands the truth, namely that Jade is an accomplice, not an informer.

Jade furious with Julie, Julie furious with Alex

Later, Jade and Alex meet in another room in the police station. Jade is angry with Alex who manipulated her. The young man wishes to point out that he saved her from prison by passing her off as an informer. The young woman is therefore free.

Julie returns home and finds Jade packing her bags. Jade thinks her best friend lied to her when she trusted him. She tells Julie that she never wants to see her again

Julie walks towards the police station and waits for Alex in front. The atmosphere is tense and the young woman is angry with her companion for having betrayed her. Alex again claims that he saved Jade’s life and that he just wanted to protect her. Julie tells Alex that she is aware of his love for her, but that is not the way she wants to be loved. She gets into her car and drives off.

