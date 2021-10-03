Switch OLED: comparison with the classic Switch and Switch Lite, what to help you choose

It is never easy to make a choice when we buy a console. The Nintendo Switch is no exception since, released on March 3, 2017, it was subsequently entitled to two twins: the Nintendo Switch Lite, released on September 20, 2019, and the brand new baby of the Japanese giant, the Nintendo Switch ( OLED model), coming October 8.

We bring you all the information you need to know about the 3 models below.

Classic Switch OLED switch Switch Lite Price € 269.90 Amazon

Fnac

Cdiscount € 349.99 Amazon

Fnac

Cdiscount € 196.29 Amazon

Fnac

Cdiscount Processor Octacore (4xARM Cortex-A57 + 4xARM Cortex-A53) 1020 MHz Graphics processor 256 NVIDIA Tegra 768 MHz Maxwell cores Internal Storage Space

32 GB 64 GB 32 GB Screen size 6.2 inch LED 7 inch OLED 5.5 inch LED Resolution 1280×720 Autonomy 2h to 9h depending on the game and the model 4.5h to 9h depending on the game and the model 3h to 7h depending on the game and the model Operating system Horizon OS Ethernet port on the supplied dock

Absent Here – USB port of the dock 3 2 – Screen LCD capacitive touchscreen OLED capacitive touch LCD capacitive touchscreen Total weight 398 g 420 g 275 g Thickness 28.4 mm Dimension 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm 91.1mm x 208mm x 13.9mm Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers and enhanced audio Stereo speakers Jack plug 3.5mm Joy-Con Detachable Not detachable Hybrid / Portable Hybrid and Portable Portable only Bluetooth Compatible 4.1 Wireless 5 (3.4 Gbps) Colors Black (black dock, black or blue and red Joy-Con) and variations. White (white dock and Joy-Con) and Black (black dock and blue and red Joy-Con). Blue, turquoise, yellow, gray and coral. Sensors Accelerometer / gyroscope / light sensor Accelerometer / gyroscope Loading time 3 hours Terminal USB Type-C

You are now full of information and, one thing is certain, are spoiled for choice.





Also read to help you: