Switch OLED: comparison with the classic Switch and Switch Lite, what to help you choose

It is never easy to make a choice when we buy a console. The Nintendo Switch is no exception since, released on March 3, 2017, it was subsequently entitled to two twins: the Nintendo Switch Lite, released on September 20, 2019, and the brand new baby of the Japanese giant, the Nintendo Switch ( OLED model), coming October 8.
We bring you all the information you need to know about the 3 models below.
|Classic Switch
|OLED switch
|Switch Lite
|Price
|€ 269.90
|€ 349.99
|€ 196.29
|Processor
|Octacore (4xARM Cortex-A57 + 4xARM Cortex-A53) 1020 MHz
|Graphics processor
|256 NVIDIA Tegra 768 MHz Maxwell cores
|Internal Storage Space
|32 GB
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Screen size
|6.2 inch LED
|7 inch OLED
|5.5 inch LED
|Resolution
|1280×720
|Autonomy
|2h to 9h depending on the game and the model
|4.5h to 9h depending on the game and the model
|3h to 7h depending on the game and the model
|Operating system
|Horizon OS
|Ethernet port on the supplied dock
|Absent
|Here
|–
|USB port of the dock
|3
|2
|–
|Screen
|LCD capacitive touchscreen
|OLED capacitive touch
|LCD capacitive touchscreen
|Total weight
|398 g
|420 g
|275 g
|Thickness
|28.4 mm
|Dimension
|102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm
|91.1mm x 208mm x 13.9mm
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
|Stereo speakers and enhanced audio
|Stereo speakers
|Jack plug
|3.5mm
|Joy-Con
|Detachable
|Not detachable
|Hybrid / Portable
|Hybrid and Portable
|Portable only
|Bluetooth
|Compatible 4.1
|Wireless
|5 (3.4 Gbps)
|Colors
|Black (black dock, black or blue and red Joy-Con) and variations.
|White (white dock and Joy-Con) and Black (black dock and blue and red Joy-Con).
|Blue, turquoise, yellow, gray and coral.
|Sensors
|Accelerometer / gyroscope / light sensor
|Accelerometer / gyroscope
|Loading time
|3 hours
|Terminal
|USB Type-C
You are now full of information and, one thing is certain, are spoiled for choice.
