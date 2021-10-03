More

    Switch OLED: comparison with the classic Switch and Switch Lite, what to help you choose

    Technology


    It is never easy to make a choice when we buy a console. The Nintendo Switch is no exception since, released on March 3, 2017, it was subsequently entitled to two twins: the Nintendo Switch Lite, released on September 20, 2019, and the brand new baby of the Japanese giant, the Nintendo Switch ( OLED model), coming October 8.

    OLED LITE CLASSIC Switch miniature gamergen comparison

    We bring you all the information you need to know about the 3 models below.

    Classic Switch OLED switch Switch Lite
    Price € 269.90

    Amazon
    Fnac
    Cdiscount

    		 € 349.99

    Amazon
    Fnac
    Cdiscount

    		 € 196.29

    Amazon
    Fnac
    Cdiscount
    Processor Octacore (4xARM Cortex-A57 + 4xARM Cortex-A53) 1020 MHz
    Graphics processor 256 NVIDIA Tegra 768 MHz Maxwell cores
    Internal Storage Space
    		 32 GB 64 GB 32 GB
    Screen size 6.2 inch LED 7 inch OLED 5.5 inch LED
    Resolution 1280×720
    Autonomy 2h to 9h depending on the game and the model 4.5h to 9h depending on the game and the model 3h to 7h depending on the game and the model
    Operating system Horizon OS
    Ethernet port on the supplied dock
    		 Absent Here
    USB port of the dock 3 2
    Screen LCD capacitive touchscreen OLED capacitive touch LCD capacitive touchscreen
    Total weight 398 g 420 g 275 g
    Thickness 28.4 mm
    Dimension 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm 91.1mm x 208mm x 13.9mm
    Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers and enhanced audio Stereo speakers
    Jack plug 3.5mm
    Joy-Con Detachable Not detachable
    Hybrid / Portable Hybrid and Portable Portable only
    Bluetooth Compatible 4.1
    Wireless 5 (3.4 Gbps)
    Colors Black (black dock, black or blue and red Joy-Con) and variations. White (white dock and Joy-Con) and Black (black dock and blue and red Joy-Con). Blue, turquoise, yellow, gray and coral.
    Sensors Accelerometer / gyroscope / light sensor Accelerometer / gyroscope
    Loading time 3 hours
    Terminal USB Type-C

    You are now full of information and, one thing is certain, are spoiled for choice.


    Also read to help you:

    thumbnail editorJarod De O.
    Intern – Jedi Apprentice
    Young Luke will become Professor Layton. I am passionate about video games, esport, cinema and I live for music. Every puzzle has a solution so never give up!
    Follow me : Youtube GamergenTwitter Gamergen


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlea player in the hard with Pochettino back thanks to Messi?
    Next articleBernard Tapie, figure of the French “self-made-man”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC