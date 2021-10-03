Taxation of cryptocurrencies – What to retain from the amendments proposed by Pierre Person?

The Pierre Person amendments to the rescue of cryptocurrency taxation

We have known for a few years that Pierre Person is probably the deputy most favorable to crypto-assets in France. He has already spoken at numerous conferences on the subject to express his appreciation for it.

We also conducted an interview with the deputy for Paris last January and he confirmed to us that the situation of crypto-assets in France was not good. One of the major problems is the taxation applicable to cryptocurrencies.

Faced with a sector that sometimes feels abandoned and despised, Pierre Person tries his hand at improving this sensitive subject.

To do this, the deputy proposes a series of nine amendments which all go in the direction of clarification and more favorable taxation. This article will present these amendments in detail, while giving an opinion on the reality of the progress that this would generate.

For the curious, you can find the list of amendments to the 2022 finance bill on this page. The amendments in question range from numbers I-CF878 to I-CF884.

Taxation of cryptocurrencies: the thorny subject of the distinction between casual and habitual

Some of Pierre Person’s proposals repeat those we made in our article last May. Among these measures is that of the distinction between habitual and occasional character.

However, the difference between the two is crucial since the fact of changing to habituality makes the taxpayer a professional. It is therefore applied the taxation of traders (non-trading profits). This implies in particular the keeping of accounts and the absence of tax deferrals for transactions between crypto-assets.

To end what he calls a gray area, Pierre Person suggests that this distinction is made on qualitative criteria. Among the latter, the MP wants the same criteria as those of stock market traders to be applied, such as the use of advanced trading tools.

The problem with this proposition is that, in fine, it doesn’t change the situation current. It would indeed be a total assimilation to the tax regime of stock market trading, because the deputy does not really propose any distinctive criteria.

In our article, we had precisely proposed five distinctive criteria. When two out of five were met, it would automatically move a taxpayer into the professional category. Admittedly, this categorization is not perfect and may even prove unfair to a few people, but it has the merit of clarity.

A specific tax regime for non-fungible tokens (NFT) and cryptocurrency payments

The tax regime of NFTs

Cryptoast has already dealt with the subject of the legal UFO that is the non-fungible token (NFT). On the fiscal side, we had considered that it was probably necessary to apply the flat tax to him after disposal of said NFT and conversion of the gain made into euros.

The most important word in the previous sentence is “probably”. Indeed, there is nothing to confirm or deny this proposition, because the NFT is not defined by law or jurisprudence.

Pierre Person makes the same observation and suggests two things. The first is to exclude the tax applicable to the sale of digital assets, the famous flat tax. The second is to create a diet ad hoc by providing for taxation based on the underlying asset of the NFT.

If there is a need to clarify the tax regime for NFTs, taxation based on the underlying asset remains unclear. Indeed, this underlying asset can be the blockchain on which it was created.

However, if it is for example created on the Ethereum blockchain, Ether (ETH) is considered as a digital asset and we come back to the taxation of the disposal of digital assets.

The tax regime for cryptocurrency payments

In our aforementioned article, we asked an exemption from taxation in the event of the purchase of goods or services in crypto-assets. Without going so far, Pierre Person makes the same observation of this regime which prevents any payment in cryptocurrency.

Indeed, to date, if you buy a baguette of bread in digital assets, it is a chargeable event. In fact, in France, paying in bitcoin (BTC) is more of a problem than a solution payment, unlike a country like Switzerland.

Citing the Swiss example which has forged a partnership with a French company, Worldline, Pierre Person proposes an exemption threshold of 3,000 euros per year.

Concretely, if a taxpayer makes payments in crypto-assets, regardless of the number, the cumulative amount of which is less than or equal to 3,000 euros during a calendar year, the taxpayer is exempt from taxation.

We welcome this measure, which sets a significant exemption threshold, allowing in particular to make daily purchases avoiding the cumbersome tax declaration.

The possibility of carrying losses from one year to the next

This proposal goes without saying and goes even further than our proposal. Pierre Person considers that this postponement can go up to ten years, while we proposed five years.

We are in total agreement with this measure and there is no need to add more.

Taxation of cryptocurrencies: a simplification for digital asset transfer operations

Pierre Person tabled two specific amendments to the sale of digital assets. The first is the possibility of postponing more than twenty sales per year. The second allows combine several stock market orders in a single transaction.

Regarding the possibility of entering a number of transfers greater than twenty, this dysfunction has already been reported to the tax administration and should, logically, be modified for 2022.

For the second proposal, it would simply have a practical side which would avoid the taxpayer having to postpone sub-operations in the event of a split sale. We also agree with this amendment.

The possibility of tax advantages for companies

Pierre Person’s most interesting amendments are those applicable to companies, because they imply a tax exemption or an exemption from taxation.

The first amendment proposes to tax exemption for any exchange of digital assets between companies. Indeed, a company being in essence a professional, a professional regime is automatically applied to it and the exchange is considered as a transfer of ownership.

The amendment in question would therefore avoid the administrative burden associated with this exchange and, indeed, an injustice if the digital asset that is not immediately sold has suffered a significant devaluation of its price.

As for the second amendment, it concerns cases where a company pays cryptocurrency to its partners or employees. To date, the operative event occurs during the allocation of crypto-assets, which has no fiscal logic since the beneficiary has not received any consideration and the value of the cryptocurrency may fall.





Pierre Person therefore wishes a regime allowing taxation at the time of the sale for valuable consideration digital assets received. We would then apply the flat tax at 30%.

A tax incentive to invest your cryptocurrencies in companies

Pierre Person’s last proposal is to propose a tax deferral if a taxpayer participates in the financing of one or more companies thanks to its crypto-assets.

Of course, we are in support of this measure, since many cryptocurrency holders in France do not use them to avoid any taxation. Thus, these digital assets lie dormant or are placed in staking, or the investors speculate on them.

However, the regime presented by the deputy for Paris is complexThis is evidenced by the length of the amendment in question. In particular, there are several conditions to be fulfilled, with a holding period by the beneficiary company which differs according to the type of investment.

If there is no need to detail this amendment, it might be better to simplify it, so that it really encourages cryptocurrency holders to invest them in the real economy.

The forgotten amendments to improve the taxation of cryptocurrencies in France

Of course, many would like to see a reduction in the tax rate in the event of a transfer for valuable consideration which is 30% today. Some would even like a total exemption for non-trading investors, as is the case in Switzerland or Germany.

If this development has our support, we do not consider it realistic in France, which is not known to be a tax-incentive country.

On the other hand, we can regret the absence of clarification on the taxation of staking or farming. The latter remains an unknown, with various interpretations made by tax lawyers in contact with the administration or other people on social networks.

Likewise, the taxation applicable to minors and traders would remain that resulting from the decision of the Council of State of April 2018 and would still not be included in the general tax code.

At last, there is no allowance for holders. But, in view of the amendments, we understand the logic since it would not go in the direction of the tax incentive to invest in the real economy.

Conclusion

When a deputy wishes to improve the taxation of cryptocurrencies in France, we can only welcome the initiative. On the whole, the amendments tabled are interesting and sometimes put an end to injustices.

We also appreciate the place given to companies for encourage them to own digital assets to diversify their cash flow.

However, we must not hide our face. These amendments will not change the three major problems related to cryptocurrencies in France.

The first is maintaining one of the highest tax rates in the world in case of sale.

The second is lack of concrete measures to put an end to the difficulties of access for companies in the sector to bank accounts, which remains relevant.

Finally, the third is more general, is that these amendments will not change the degraded image that the sector has with many actors in public life. Pierre Person seems to be alone in defending cryptocurrencies in the political world and it is a regret that seems endless.

