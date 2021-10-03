tens of thousands of women demonstrate for the right to abortion, threatened by a conservative offensive

The Supreme Court refused to intervene urgently to block a Texas law banning abortion, and could take advantage of the review of a restrictive Mississippi law to bend its case law in favor of the right to abortion.

“Leave my body alone”. Tens of thousands of women demonstrated in American streets, Saturday October 2, to defend the right to abortion, targeted by an unprecedented conservative offensive in the United States.

Few protests have taken place so far since a Texas law came into force on September 1, which bans virtually all abortions in this vast state and which has unleashed a veritable judicial guerrilla war and a counterattack in Congress. .

But two days before the resumption of hearings at the Supreme Court of the United States, which will be the arbiter of the fight, nearly 200 organizations have finally called on abortion rights defenders to be heard across the country.

The flagship event was held in Washington, where nearly 10,000 people gathered, with protesters holding signs “Take care of your uterus” Where “Legalize abortion”, to parade to the Supreme Court which, nearly 50 years after recognizing the right of American women to have an abortion in its landmark Roe v. Wade, seems ready to engage the reverse gear.





The jurisdiction, profoundly overhauled by former President Donald Trump, refused to intervene urgently to block Texan law and could take advantage of the review of a restrictive law in Mississippi to influence its jurisprudence.

Where appropriate, each state would be free to prohibit or allow abortions. Some 36 million women in 26 states, or nearly half of American women of childbearing age, would likely lose the right to abort, according to a Planned Parenthood report released Friday.