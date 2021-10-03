Thailand now open to tourists from all over the world

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), vaccinated travelers from “all countries of the world” can now participate in the Sandbox program.

This change will allow Indonesians and Malaysians, among many others who were previously excluded, to travel to the island of Phuket and some of its neighboring areas.

Before the pandemic, Malaysia was the country’s second largest source of tourists, with more than 4 million arrivals, or 10% of the global total in 2019.

The TAT announcement on Friday, October 1 is part of a larger initiative to revive tourism, after authorities halved the mandatory quarantine period to seven days for vaccinated travelers coming from abroad.

The agency said authorities would no longer follow a list of eligible countries, estimated at around 80, based on the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“This means that Thailand is now welcoming travelers from any country in the world under the Sandbox program,” she said in a statement posted on her website.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said unvaccinated children could travel with their vaccinated parents.

The Sandbox program, which began on July 1, has attracted more than 38,000 visitors to Phuket and generated estimated revenue of 2.3 billion baht, authorities said this week.

The reduction from the quarantine to seven days applies to people visiting the provinces of Phuket, Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao), Phangnga (Khao Lak and Koh Yao) and Krabi (Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach).

See: New rules for travel without quarantine in Thailand





In addition, according to the TAT, fully vaccinated tourists can now travel directly to the designated areas of Phangnga and Krabi upon landing in Phuket, and stay there for seven days.

Tourism operators ask government to simplify entry conditions

But tourism operators remain pessimistic about the prospects for a significant recovery of the economy in Phuket, where 90% of hotels have been closed, in the short term.

They implored the government to simplify entry requirements in order to increase the number of visitors and reduce the high cost of Covid-19 tests that tourists have to pay.

The Sandbox program is the first step in a plan to open up more tourist destinations, starting with Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Phetchaburi (Cha-am) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), foreign visitors vaccinated from November 1.

See: New plan to reopen Thailand to tourism in 4 phases

Until then, authorities hope that no quarantine will be necessary.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is also proposing to designate “blue zones” where no quarantine would be required in other provinces, including Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga, Surat Thani, Buri Ram and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Up to 20 more sites could be opened in December if Covid-19 vaccination rates are sufficient.

Thailand still on the travel red list of certain countries

However, some countries still rank Thailand as a dangerous country and this could limit the success of industry revival efforts.

Thailand is still on the red list for travel to Britain and the United States as the country tries to contain a declining but still high number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Travelers from England must be quarantined in a hotel upon their return from Thailand.

Source: Bangkok Post