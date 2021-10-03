the 5 innovations that France wants to export internationally

REPORTING – The France Pavilion houses several high-potential technologies on which the organizers are counting to please visitors and shine in foreign countries.

This Saturday, October 2, was France’s day at the Dubai World Expo 2020, the first country to be honored in this way on the second day of the event which opened on Friday morning. The organizers had put the small dishes in the big ones to celebrate as it should be the operation: air show of the Patrouille de France, official speech of Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, who has found the emirates “Swollen” for maintaining the exhibition despite the pandemic and the events in the region – a bad for a good since the event is being held in the year of the fiftieth anniversary (next December 2) of the creation of the United Arab Emirates.

But also a 20-minute duplex with astronaut Thomas Pesquet, one of the two sponsors of the French Pavilion, live from the International Space Station; an evening concert by Berywan, tricolor beatbox world champions from Toulouse; a representation