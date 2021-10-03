the American laboratory Merck presents a drug against its severe forms

In the United States, there may finally be an effective treatment for the development of severe forms of Covid-19. The American laboratory Merck will seek authorization to market its new drug which would reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by two.

With our correspondent in New York, Carrie Nooten

If approved, this little red pill, called molnupiravir, would be a major step forward in the fight against the pandemic. And a practical tool that caregivers still lack to act against severe forms of the disease. Because the anti-Covid treatments currently available are much more complicated to administer: whether it is monoclonal antibodies or remdesivir, it is absolutely necessary to install an intravenous.





Vaccination still important

The respected doctor Anthony Fauci, the White House adviser on the health crisis, has already said that the results of the clinical trial are impressive. In any case, they are such that the health authorities have decided to stop the experimentation phase earlier than expected.

Experts are already warning that this will not be a miracle drug: vaccination will remain important, and to be effective, this treatment should be taken before the onset of severe symptoms. The laboratory has in any case decided to anticipate and launch the manufacture of 10 million doses by December. The United States plans to purchase 1.7 million if the drug is approved.

