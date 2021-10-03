the anti-Covid vaccine will be compulsory for all students and teachers – RT in French

Students wishing to physically go to class as well as all staff in California schools must be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January or July 2022. More than six million students are affected.

On October 1, the Governor of California announced that all students in the state eligible for Covid-19 vaccines will need to be vaccinated if they wish to physically attend classes, whether they are schooled in the public or private system. .

This decision is unprecedented in the United States on such a scale and will ultimately affect more than six million students in California, the most populous state in the country with 39.5 million inhabitants.

“It’s just one more vaccine”

However, the vaccination obligation will not be immediate. It won’t come into effect until next year, depending on the age brackets for which the U.S. Medicines Agency – the FDA – has fully validated the vaccine.

Authorization is full and complete for individuals over 16 years of age, but vaccine is at this stage only authorized for children aged 12 to 15 under a pandemic emergency procedure . Younger children do not yet have access.

“We will begin to implement this request for the next semester, either January 1 or July 1,” said Governor Gavin Newsom during the announcement, made from a school in San Francisco. He went on to say that “schools are actually more frequently closed in states that have not rigorously followed a scientific and evidence-based approach to stem the disease.” “It’s just one more vaccine,” insisted the governor, adding that in California, 84% of eligible residents have already received at least one dose. “Our schools already require vaccines against measles, mumps and more [maladies]. Why ? Because vaccines work, ”he said on Twitter, adding that“ the Covid-19 vaccine is going to be added to the list ”.

BREAKING: CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.

This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy. – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2021

As with other vaccine obligations, exemptions will be possible for medical or religious reasons, and it will be up to schools and school districts to enforce this measure.

A decision that will also affect teachers and all school staff

Without a vaccine, it will soon no longer be possible to physically attend a Californian school. Non-vaccinated students will have the opportunity to take courses via the Internet, enroll in specific programs set up by certain districts or be home schooled.

This vaccination obligation will also apply to all teachers and staff as soon as it comes into effect for students, provides the California directive. These employees are already required to be vaccinated or to undergo a weekly screening test, but the directive will remove the latter option.

The Los Angeles school district – the second largest in the United States – already announced a similar measure in early September. It leaves its 220,000 eligible students until the end of the year to be fully immunized. This obligation has received the support of teachers’ unions and many parents, but has met fierce opposition from a minority who question the merits of vaccination.

Wearing a mask and being vaccinated have become political issues that divide many Americans. Some Republican governors – such as those of Texas or Florida – even wanted to introduce bans on compulsory mask wearing in their states, invoking the protection of individual freedoms.

The coronavirus has infected 43 million Americans since the start of the pandemic and claimed nearly 700,000 lives, a world record.