“The Artist” deprogrammed, Laurent Ruquier called to the rescue this Saturday evening on France 2

Fallen under the million viewers on Saturday evening on France 2, the Nagui program “The Artist” leaves this time slot. Laurent Ruquier was called in to succeed him this Saturday.

It is the industrial accident of the TV re-entry. Nagui’s new show “The Artist” has not found its audience. She nevertheless had the ambition to discover an artist who was at the same time author, composer and performer. For two Saturdays, despite the modifications of Nagui and the change of jury, she fell under the million viewers facing “The Voice All Stars” on TF1 . Worse, she got behind M6 Where France 5.

France 2 has therefore decided to remove “The Artist” from Saturday evening. The show was downgraded to Friday at 10:40 p.m. still live. It attracted 530,000 viewers, ie a market share of 5.2% according to Médiamétrie. The number that was to be broadcast this Saturday evening was broadcast last night. The channel nonetheless hailed in a press release “the originality and quality of ‘The Artist’, a French creation program which is committed to highlighting talents from very diverse artistic horizons”.

To replace Nagui, France Télévisions called on Laurent Ruquier. It will present an unprecedented number of “Big Heads” and will welcome among its columnists the actress Laëtitia Millot, the singer Joyce Jonathan, the presenter Valérie Damidot, the actor Arnaud Ducret or the singer Vincent Niclo. The last broadcast of “Big Heads”, February 13, attracted 2.28 million viewers.

The following week, October 9, France 2 will launch a new entertainment: “The Champions Quiz”. Liked by Cyril Féraud, he will put in competition ten great champions of TV games all channels combined such as Paul from “12 blows of noon”, Marie-Christine from “Everyone wants to take his place”, Jafaar from “Who wants to win millions ? “, Sylvie from” Questions for a champion “or Benjamin from” Slam “. The winner will pocket € 20,000 for the benefit of an association of their choice.