The Asus laptop PC with RTX 3070 and i7 available at amazing prices!

If you plan to equip yourself with a new laptop PC soon, here is a very interesting promotion that should delight you. This Asus model equipped with an RTX 3070 is available at a competitive price!

Here is a PC capable of easily reaching Ray Tracing while remaining fluid and without overheating! Gamers will be delighted to learn that it is now on sale at fnac! It is equipped with an RTX 3070 graphics card and an Intel i7 ” ‘processor for less than € 1,450!

Buy Asus Dash TUF for 1439 €

Gaming laptops seem to be out of the crisis! The shortage of graphics cards is currently sparing the industry, but for how long? Impossible to say… However, we note the availability of powerful machines sold at very attractive prices! This is the case today with this Asus Dash model equipped with the famous RTX 3070 85W TGP. Not only is the price very correct for the configuration displayed, but the computer is also supplied with the Battlefield 2042 game and 1 month Xbox Gamepass subscription. Really not bad!

The top of the i7 gaming laptop at Asus

The brand wanted to put the package in this mid-range model with the integration of an 11th generation 11370H i7 processor clocked at 3.3 GHz and 4.8 GHz in turbo. The machine has 16 GB of Ram or 2 x 8 GB. The primary storage incorporates a 512 GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 – NVM Express (NVMe) SSD.

This model is equipped with a screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) at 144 Hz. The Anti-glare feature will allow you to enjoy a clear screen without being disturbed by the light. Especially since it allows to display a wide range of colors NTSC of 45%, in optimal conditions thanks to the Adaptive-Sync technology and a horizontal and vertical viewing angle of ± 85 °.





The PC will be resistant to shocks thanks in particular to its very solid frame giving it a foolproof longevity.

Battlefield 2042 Info

Battlefield 2042 promises to be the most ambitious installment of the license since its launch in the early 2000s. EA takes the turn of online gaming and offers here Battlefield 2042, an FPS aimed at bringing together all the fans in dantesque online battles. If you love the principle of all-out war, Battlefield offers the best experience on PC and consoles.

This time, the theater of operations takes place in 2042, a futuristic period. The arsenal has been revised accordingly as well as the various vehicles and other gameplay innovations allowed by the context.

Regarding the other points, the principle remains the same: A gigantic field of operation bringing together 128 players on PC and Next Gen consoles who compete against each other. The conquest and rush mode will be part of the game but other modes are planned. Indeed, DICE unveiled Battlefield Portal. This sandbox mode is a real ode to the BF community which has brought the license to life until today. We are awaiting the reveal of a new mode which should be announced in the coming weeks by the publisher.

Our Battlefield 2042 preview: Portal Mode is the heady promise of massive community content

Buy Asus Dash TUF for 1439 €