The big tile for OL and the Blue: Amel Majri, seriously injured, puts an end to his season

We won’t see Amel Majri and his fabulous left foot again for a long time. The French international midfielder from Lyon suffered a serious knee injury on Friday during the Bordeaux-OL match (4-1 victory) and his season is already over, according to a statement released by Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday .

The 28-year-old (63 caps, 9 goals) came out in the 61st minute of this meeting of the 5th day of Division 1 after receiving poorly after an aerial duel. She suffers from a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external lateral ligament of the left knee. She will undergo surgery in the next few days on a date not yet determined.

It is a huge blow for the Frenchwoman in the perspective of the women’s Euro scheduled for next July. “Thank you for your messages, the result is: rupture of the ligaments. A career is made up of ups and downs but as always I will continue to fight and God willing I will come back stronger“the player tweeted.





