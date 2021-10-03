Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. the career of the self-made man in pictures Entertainment October 3, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp By Jean-Michel SelvaPosted on 10/3/2021 at 10:24 a.m.Updated on 10/03/2021 at 10:42 am PORTFOLIO – Bernard Tapie passed away this Sunday, October 3 with his family, at the age of 78. Back in pictures on an incredible course Bernard Tapie in April 1992, Minister of the City of the government of Pierre Bérégovoy, under the presidency of François Mitterrand. One of the peaks of his very rich career © Photo credit: AFP Bernard Tapie in the stands of the Parc des Princes in Paris, April 30, 1986 during the final of the Coupe de France football between Bordeaux and Marseille. Vincent Olivar / Archives South West Bernard Tapie in the stands of the Parc des Princes in Paris, April 30, 1986 during the final of the French Football Cup between Bordeaux and Marseille with Michel Hidalgo. AFP On August 15, 1986, Olympique de Marseille manager Michel Hidalgo (left) and club president Bernard Tapie during the Marseille-Racing CP match at the Parc des Princes in Paris. AFP On June 10, 1987, during the final of the French Football Cup, Bernard Tapie introduced the players of Marseille (once again opposed to the Girondins de Bordeaux) to the President of the Republic, François Mitterrand. Michel Lacroix / Archives South West On October 22, 1987, Olympique de Marseille president Bernard Tapie during the Cup Winners’ Cup final between Hajduk Split and Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome. AFP Louis Nicollin, president of the Montpellier-Hérault football club, (right) in discussion with the president of Olympique de Marseille Bernard Tapie during the football match between Montpellier and Marseille on May 31, 1989. AFP Between January 22, 1989 and December 26, 1992, Bernard Tapie was a member of the 6th district of Bouches-du-Rhône. It will also be between April 2, 1993 and September 5, 1996 but this time in the 10th. Here, February 7, 1992, at the National Assembly in Paris. AFP On January 21, 1993, the inhabitants of the city of geraniums in La Rochelle received a visit from the Minister of the City, Bernard Tapie, accompanied by the mayor, Michel Crépeau (on the left). Dominique jullian On June 1, 1993, Bernard Tapie poses with the trophy after the victory of Olympique de Marseille against AC Milan in the European Cup of Champions Clubs, in Munich, on May 26, 1993, with a score of 1-0. AFP On November 5, 1993, Bernard Tapie launched the tour de France of the left radical political party from Hagetmau in the Landes. Jean-Louis Duzert / Archives South West Bernard Tapie, on the sidelines, during the Girondins de Bordeaux – Olympique de Marseille match, at the Lescure stadium, on February 20, 1994. Stéphane Lartigue / Archives South West A portrait of Bernard Tapie in Gironde in June 1994. Michel Lacroix / Archives South West On January 17, 2001 on the stage of the Odéon theater in Marseille, Bernard Tapie answered questions from journalists, before the performance of the play “Flight over a cuckoo nest” by Dale Wassermann, in which he performed the main role. AFP On April 28, 2001, in the stands of the Saint-Symphorien stadium in Metz, Bernard Tapie (on the left) and the president of the Marseille club Robert-Louis Dreyfus. AFP Bernard Tapie at the Cognac en Charente Police Film Festival on April 14, 2003, to ensure the promotion of the “Commissioner Valence” series in which he plays the main role. Henri-Jean Berthelemy / Archives South West On January 23, 2005, the Espace Encan in La Rochelle welcomed Bernard Tapie, actor in the play “Un beau salaud”. Franck Moreau / Archives South West Christiane Taubira, member of the Radical Left Party (PRG) of Guyana, and the former businessman Bernard Tapie, member of this formation, await on October 21, 2006 in Paris, the opening of the extraordinary Congress of the party. AFP Bernard Tapie attending a hearing of the Finance Committee of the National Assembly on September 10, 2008, after the French government agreed in July 2008 to pay the ex-minister € 285 million, putting an end to a 13-year deal on the sale of the Adidas group. AFP Belgium coach and former Girondins de Bordeaux player Marc Wilmots (left) and French businessman Bernard Tapie attend the third edition of the “Raymond Goethals” prize, awarded that year to the coach Belgian, whose methods are most similar to those of the late Raymond Goethals, on December 1, 2014. AFP Businessman Bernard Tapie (left) chats with Marseille mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin after attending the funeral of WWII writer and Resistance fighter Edmonde Charles-Roux, the January 23, 2016 in Marseille. AFP On March 21, 2019, at the Paris courthouse, Bernard Tapie speaks with his lawyers during his trial to settle his dispute with the Lyon credit. AFP Aslam Search Latest articles First prices in Europe for the future Intel 12600K, 12700K and 12900K: 324, 641 and 846 euros … October 4, 2021 PSG – PSG football: Mauricio Pochettino already in danger in Paris October 4, 2021 Anti-Covid vaccines in the sky? Medicine opens Nobel season October 4, 2021 Laura Smet bright in Dinard, end clap with Bérénice Béjo October 4, 2021 Previous articleNew World: Amazon’s last-ditch MMO?Next articleLet’s go for the 35th edition of the Marathon des sables Related articles Laura Smet bright in Dinard, end clap with Bérénice Béjo Entertainment October 4, 2021 Kate Middleton has arrived in Paris, her first official visit since the start of the pandemic Entertainment October 4, 2021 “Now he has to say yes”: Léa Seydoux flies to the rescue of Daniel Craig after an embarrassing question Entertainment October 4, 2021 Leave a reply Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.